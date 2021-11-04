Ariana Grande, BTS, and others rumored to have a concert in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The hype surrounding Ariana Grande in Fortnite doesn't seem to be slowing down. Following the Rift Tour last season, she returned to the island as an NPC to help fight monsters.

Now, based on the latest information provided by HYBE Labels and speculation from popular leakers, Ariana Grande is far from done with the game.

Ariana Grande is allegedly not done With Fortnite

During the recent HYBE Labels briefing, an official spokesperson mentioned that there are plans for further collaborations with Fortnite. This is what he had to say:

"While Ariana Grande does not have any plans to release music for the remainder of 2021, we will be working on an activation around Fortnite in the coming weeks."

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey @GrandeHub__ As of right now the only thing we know is that based on this video, something related to Ariana Grande and Fortnite will be happening soon. @GrandeHub__ As of right now the only thing we know is that based on this video, something related to Ariana Grande and Fortnite will be happening soon.

Given that she's already an NPC on the island and has numerous cosmetics added in-game, what could "activation around Fortnite" mean? Even renowned leaker iFireMonkey doesn't seem to have a clue about the same.

While there is speculation regarding the possibility of another Rift Tour, how would it play into the storyline? Would it merely be a special event to bring in the festive season or something far more important - like a brand new reality? These are the questions posed by players on Twitter.

Slythiren  @UbiQoft @iFireMonkey @GrandeHub__ I would usually be hating with everyone in these comments. But I don’t feel like she’s been “overdone” yet. She’s ARIANA GRANDE. I hope for the Christmas time they make a “Santa Tell Me” emote. Maybe some Ariana music packs. @iFireMonkey @GrandeHub__ I would usually be hating with everyone in these comments. But I don’t feel like she’s been “overdone” yet. She’s ARIANA GRANDE. I hope for the Christmas time they make a “Santa Tell Me” emote. Maybe some Ariana music packs.

Will an Ariana Grande x Rift Tour 2.0 usher in the end of Chapter 2 Season 8?

As of now, there is no official information regarding an upcoming Rift Tour event. Even though there are files pertaining to an end-of-season storyline event, it's highly unlikely it will be another Rift Tour

Ylxqiosa @Ylxqiosa @iFireMonkey @GrandeHub__ Ok Bruh. I understand Ariana is cool and everything and we all appreciate the concert and two skins. But can we seriously not do this shit again. Next thing we know season 9 will be about her. And this seasons rift tour is gonna be her again. @iFireMonkey @GrandeHub__ Ok Bruh. I understand Ariana is cool and everything and we all appreciate the concert and two skins. But can we seriously not do this shit again. Next thing we know season 9 will be about her. And this seasons rift tour is gonna be her again.

While Epic Games does enjoy collaborating with artists, having back-to-back concerts with the same artists is not their standard operating procedure. Granted that the Rift Tour was a visual treat, the thought of having another one may not bode well.

For many players, the thought of another collaboration with Ariana Grande would be nothing short of a "cosmetic cash grab." While a few skins in-game get the crowd going, having too many snuff out the possibility of other collaborations.

Will BTS play a role in the upcoming activation event?

Even though there are two BTS Icon Series emotes, it's not likely that the K-Pop band will have a full fledged concert in-game. Given that it may be the end of reality or at least the current one, this won't be a very good time to have new artists perform in Fortnite Season 8.

