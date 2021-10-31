Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event leak: 'Guava' end-of-season event to have 7 different stages

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is just over a month away from its conclusion, and speculation about the live event for the same has already begun. So far, the most insightful one has been a recent leak about a storyline event codenamed 'Guava'.

Recently, popular Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX discovered a string of files dedicated to an event Epic Games is working on. This is supposed to be a storyline event that will come at the end of the season.

The apparent nature and timing of the event has led players to believe that it might indeed be the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Moreover, the event is supposed to be divided into seven different stages and already has cryptic codenames.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX There's also a storyline event for the end of the season that Epic are working on, codenamed "Guava" and has 7 phases. Here are their codenames:



- Phase 1: Att

- Phase 2: Bea

- Phase 3: Bre

- Phase 4: Bri

- Phase 5: Esc

- Phase 6: Lob

- Phase 7: Swi There's also a storyline event for the end of the season that Epic are working on, codenamed "Guava" and has 7 phases. Here are their codenames:- Phase 1: Att- Phase 2: Bea- Phase 3: Bre- Phase 4: Bri- Phase 5: Esc- Phase 6: Lob- Phase 7: Swi

Everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass ends on December 5, which, based on past records, usually indicates the end of the season. This means that the live event may take place a few hours before that.

Since we know that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event has 7 stages, it could possibly be a playable event that either progresses through a few hours or a few days before the event. Epic Games has already experimented with playable live events in Operation: Sky Fire which turned out to be a huge success.

If the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 'Guava' live event is indeed playable, this means there will be no replays for the same.

What are the 7 stages of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Guava live event

The leaks currently only mention the first few letters of what the seven stages of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event are going to be called. However, some of those were enough for players to start speculating about the full forms.

Fans are already trying to make educated guesses about what the seven stages could mean:

Phase 1: Attack

Phase 2: Beam

Phase 3: Breach

Phase 4: Bridge

Phase 5: Escape

Phase 6: Lobby

Phase 7: Swirl

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These are just guesses as of now, and players believe that Cube Queen is going to unleash destruction on the island. Ultimately, players will have to wait until the 5th of December to experience what the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event looks like.

Edited by Danyal Arabi