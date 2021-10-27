Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ending could lead to Chapter 3, a new map, and more

The Cube Queen in Fortnite is bent on destroying the island, and it could only mean that the storyline is going to get a complete makeover. At the pace this season is going, it seems like it will be the last one in Chapter 2.

Although Fortnite Chapter 1 had ten seasons, players have reason to believe that Chapter 2 will end after Season 8. Ever since the Cube Queen has set foot on the island, her only goal has been to destroy it.

Her dialogs and the description of the items from the 'Wrath of the Queen' set also hint at the havoc she brings along. Naturally, there is a popular theory that believes that following the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players will get a new map and a whole new chapter.

All the hints pointing towards Fortnite Chapter 3

The majority of hints surrounding the destruction of the current Fortnite map come from the Cube Queen. Her instructions to "leave nothing behind" are still resonating in every player's mind. Clearly, she plans to completely change how the map looks, giving way to Chapter 3.

Things get worse when players realize how powerful the Cube Queen's staff is. The in-game description for this staff reads:

"This staff has ended countless realities. Soon, the Island will join them." Clearly, the Queen intends to use her staff to destroy the Fornite island for good."

It has long been predicted that corruption will take over the entire Fortnite map and leave nothing behind. Therefore, it seems like a great point to transition into a new chapter of the storyline.

What will happen in Fortnite Chapter 3?

As the Cube Queen destroys the Fortnite island, giving way to an entirely new map, players can expect some of the long-awaited characters to join Chapter 3. A threat as big as the Cube Queen can only be stopped by the Seven led by the Foundation, who we still have to see in the game.

Theories suggest that the location of the Seven will finally be revealed in Chapter 3, and they will certainly answer all the questions about the origin of the Cubes and the Queen. We might also see Midas return to Fortnite along with Agent Jones in Chapter 3 when the map reportedly takes us to another world.

