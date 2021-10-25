Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 theory: After gods of Ice, Fire, and Cube, who will be next?

Just over a month remains before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 officially ends. Unfortunately, there are still several parts of the storyline that still remain unexplained. There are several theories that are trying to explain what will eventually happen, and one of the most interesting ones is about gods.

According to some fans, there are elemental gods in Fortnite. The Ice King was the first one to arrive. Back in Chapter 1, he froze the entire island. This gave rise to Polar Peak, where fans found a throne room and a meeting room.

The meeting room in Polar Peak had several chairs lying around the table. All of these chairs had elemental symbols engraved on them. One of the chairs had fallen on the ground and had a fire symbol. This signified the fire deity that the Ice King had captured.

Once the fire deity thawed out and created a volcano on the map, players assumed that they would be getting more on the Fortnite gods front. However, Epic Games totally ignored this part of the storyline throughout Chapters 1 and 2 until the Cube Queen arrived.

Fortnite gods may play a major role in Chapter 2 Season 9

There are many similarities between the Ice King and the Cube Queen in Fortnite. From the ominous sphere in the sky to the Cubes in their hands and their plan to cover the entire island with either ice or corruption, the two are almost alike.

Fans who believe that the Cube Queen is one of the Fortnite gods are calling her the 'Queen of Reality'. Including her, Fortnite has already revealed three of the rumored gods. However, there were five chairs in the meeting room at Polar Peak.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

With two more gods left to be revealed in the Fortnite storyline, players have already started assuming who will be next. In fact, they find this storyline to be so exciting that they want the next Fortnite god to come out in Chapter 2 Season 9.

Who will be the next Fortnite god?

Answering this question is extremely difficult since not much is known about such figures in Fortnite apart from the ones already revealed. However, one good guess can be the Sun God Ra due to all the recent references.

There have been various leaks surrounding the ancient Egyptian theme of arriving in Fortnite. The Sun God Ra was one of the most prominent gods for the Egyptians. Therefore, he is naturally the best guess when it comes to figuring out which Fortnite god might come to Chapter 2 Season 9.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan