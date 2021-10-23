Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map to receive major changes as Cube Queen's plans unfold

The last few weeks of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have been a roller coaster ride for fans. There have hardly been so many twists and turns in a single season, and the Cube Queen is just the cherry on top.

There have been several theories about what the Cube Queen in Fortnite intends to do. However, the most probable one seems to be comparing the Cube Queen to the Ice King. In fact, it is also the most desired one as it will certainly bring along major map changes.

Players have already noticed how the Cube Queen in Fortnite is flying over the map inside an ominous orb. This is exactly how the Ice King also made an appearance and later froze over the entire map. Clearly, the Queen seems to have nefarious plans for the island.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

Cube Queen in Fortnite is going to bring major map changes soon

The aforementioned similarity between the Cube Queen in Fortnite and the Ice King is hard to ignore. However, upon taking a closer look, players witnessed yet another similarity between the two chaotic royals.

Cube Queen in Fortnite hovering in her orb (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Both the Cube Queen and the Ice King have cubes in their hands. The Ice King channeled the power from his cube when he froze over the island back in Season 7. Therefore, the presence of a cube in the hands of the Queen can only hint toward the chaos that she is going to bring to the Fortnite map.

Corruption from the Cubes has already taken over the majority of the island. However, there are several areas that remain unaffected, but not for long. It seems like the Cube Queen in Fortnite is going to completely change how the map looks as she will use the cubes to spread the corruption all across the map, similar to what the Ice King did in Season 7.

Nearby @NearbyLeaks both the ice king and the cube queen use ''cubes'' on their hands, perhaps cubes in general resemble spreading? for example, the snow that spread during the event, and the ice queen is supposed to spread corruption across all the map both the ice king and the cube queen use ''cubes'' on their hands, perhaps cubes in general resemble spreading? for example, the snow that spread during the event, and the ice queen is supposed to spread corruption across all the map https://t.co/BcylRMxAaN

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event will be an interesting showdown

Although the Cube Queen might have evil plans, Dr. Slone seems to be prepared for whatever wrath she intends to bring upon the island. Although the ongoing season seems like a throwback to Chapter 1, Epic Games is not going to copy the Ice King mini-event.

Naturally, this time around, it seems like players will be lucky enough to witness a showdown between Dr. Slone and the Cube Queen in Fortnite. If this ends up happening, the upcoming live event seems like it is going to be an absolute blast.

