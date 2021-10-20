Where is the Cube Town in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Cubes have officially taken over Fortnite Island and now have a whole town to themselves. Previously, players could see the Cubes moving towards the center of the map. During this process, they made an entire town for themselves, and it will only evolve further.

Locating Cube Town in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, will certainly not be a challenging task. In fact, players will be able to spot Cube Town from the Battle Bus skies quite easily. However, for any future quests or challenges, it would help to know where the Cube Town is in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Where is the Cube Town?

Cube Town in update v18.21 might just be the coolest-looking POI in the game right now.

Players can now find Cube Town in the dead center of the map, where the lake used to be, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Located in the middle of Corny Crops, Bony Burbs, Weeping Woods, and Lazy Lakes, the Cube-filled purple area spans the entire section between the rivers.

Cube Town might have just arrived in Fortnite, but things have already started changing. Only a few weeks remain before Chapter 2 Season 8 ends, and the map has started to take its final shape. During this phase, Cube Town is also going to keep on changing.

According to popular leaker HYPEX, Cube Town is going to progress in various stages. The Cubes will multiply across locations and cover the entire area by the end of the season.

Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is hovering over Cube Town

The Mystery Skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass is finally here. One of the key stakeholders in the ongoing season is the Cube Queen, and she is more than just a skin.

In fact, the Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, might just be an NPC. Players have spotted her hovering over the Cube Town location. The Queen looks mesmerizing in the middle of the map, and she clearly holds the key to how the season will end.

