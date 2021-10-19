Fortnitemares 2021: Every skin leaked with the Fortnite update 18.21 - Queen Cube, Ghostbusters collab, and more

Epic Games comes bearing gifts with Fortnite update v18.21 as Halloween arrives early for players. Loads of new cosmetics, skins, and collaborations are here for fans, making this the most exciting update of the month.

Not only do fans get to take a look at the Mystery Skin from the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass, but Epic has also tried to correct mistakes from the past.

One of the highlights of Fortnite update v18.21 is yet another Ghostbusters collaboration. The previous version of this collaboration went down as one of the most disappointing ones in the history of the battle royale game. However, it might be different this time around.

The saga of collaborations doesn't end here as Fortnite players also get a Mummy skin. It is still uncertain whether it is just a normal mummy or one from the popular movie franchise. However, a wrapped monster was rumored to arrive at the game before Season 8 began, and players finally got what they wanted.

Every new skin in Fortnite update v18.21

For the last few seasons, players have wanted an original Mystery Skin in the Fortnite battle pass. Collaboration after collaboration, players were tired of not getting an original skin. However, the upcoming Cube Queen skin has finally delighted fans.

The Cube Queen skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass is everything fans expected, and even more. The outfit comes in different styles, and all of them look quite mesmerizing. She looks like she is from out of this world with full-body metallic armor and a magical scepter.

The Fortnite Cube Queen skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass, is a part of the "Long Live the Queen" set. This means there are several other cosmetics that are going to be a part of the set. However, as of now, there is no information available on the items that are coming as part of the set.

Fortnite Ghostbusters collaboration arrives again

The previous Fortnite Ghostbusters collaboration simply included default skins dressed up in the Busters' costumes. The anti-climactic collaboration disappointed most Ghostbusters fans. However, popular YouTuber Ali-A recently posted a video on Twitter that teased a much more exciting version of the collaboration.

Ali-A @OMGitsAliA NEW Ghostbusters collab coming this Fortnitemares! NEW Ghostbusters collab coming this Fortnitemares! https://t.co/SNOLW0PA1u

Stay Puft from Ghostbusters is arriving at Fortnitemares and he might not be a skin. Instead, players might witness the monster from the movies terrorize the island, and it will be up to them to stop the scary monster.

New Fortnite Ariana Grande skin versions also arrive

To fit the Fortnitemares theme, Epic Games is also releasing new outfit styles for the Ariana Grande Icon series skin. These will be accompanied by other cosmetics too, including fresh back blings, pickaxes, and gliders.

There are a total of three new variants of the Spacefarer Ariana Granda skin. Along with the skins and cosmetics, there is a built-in emote as well.

The addition of the Cube Queen, Ghostbusters collaboration, the Mummy skin, and the Ariana Grande outfit styles make Fortnite update v18.21 one of the best ones so far during Fortnitemares 2021.

