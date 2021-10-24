Fortnite: Dark Jonesy's secret dialogue reveals the unfortunate fate of Dr. Slone

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is nothing if not a series of mysterious events. However, players are waiting for all the loose ends to be tied up so that they can make sense of what is happening. Fortunately, Dark Jonesy might have the answers players are looking for.

In the first instance, Dark Jonesy in Fortnite might not appear to be as important to the storyline. However, if players pay close attention to his dialogs, they will realize that he knows much more than anyone else.

Dark Jonesy has "seen beyond the darkness." This Fortnite NPC has quests that require players to collect scrolls from IO bases and deposit power stones in the Urns. This helps him communicate through to the dark side, and what he learns might surprise players all around.

Dark Jonesy predicts the end of Dr. Slone in Fortnite

Usually, players continue to do NPC quests from the punchcard menu after completing the first one. However, they might want to visit Dark Jonesy in Fortnite again after completing his first couple of quests.

"My vision is now clear, but I bring dark tidings. Two paths lie ahead of you. On one path, I see sacrifice and loss. On the other, total annihilation."

Clearly, the secret dialog from Dar Jonesy hints towards a Fortnite character meeting their wilful end. If not, he warns players of total annihilation, something the Cubes have been planning ever since they first appeared on the island. With the help of the Cube Queen, the annihilation doesn't seem impossible.

The only person who can stop said annihilation is Dr. Slone. Therefore, Dark Jonesy has already predicted her unfortunate demise.

How will Dr. Slone stop the Cube Queen in Fornite?

Dr. Slone is closer to the **Redacted** bunker in Fortnite than she has ever been. This only means that she is ready to open the bunker and use the alien technology to put an end to the Cubes and their Queen. However, if Dark Jonesy is right, she might end up sacrificing herself in the process.

If players want to know any further, they will have to wait until the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. The ongoing season ends around December 5, and only then will we truly know if Dr. Slone manages to get out of this pickle alive.

