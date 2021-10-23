Dr. Slone finally arrives at the secret Fortnite Bunker in Chapter 2 Season 8

The ongoing season of Fortnite is about to witness an interesting update as Dr. Slone finally arrives at the secret bunker. It is only a matter of time before she opens up the **REDACTED** bunker to reveal what's inside it.

Fans have desperately waited to see where the IO convoy led by Slone was heading. A few weeks ago, they figured out that she was taking the alien tech to the **REDACTED** bunker in Fortnite. The location south of Catty Corner has been one of the most mysterious POIs in the game so far. However, the mystery behind it is finally going to be unveiled soon.

In the latest update, Dr. Slone will be right at the corner where she just has to take a left turn to reach the secret bunker in Fortnite.

Dr. Slone will finally open the secret bunker in Fortnite

A few days ago, Dr. Slone's destination and her endgame were all a mystery. People wondered whether she was going to open the **REDACTED** bunker in Fortnite and make things interesting in an already stunning storyline.

Fortunately, it is almost confirmed now that Slone is indeed headed towards the secret bunker in Fortnite. Not only is she going there, but the only logical conclusion is that she is going to open the bunker to reveal what is behind it.

Several theories suggest that the secret bunker in Fortnite was the birthplace of Kevin the Cube. Clearly, Dr. Slone wants to figure out how to stop the cube and the corruption. To help her achieve her goals, she also has a piece of alien technology that she grabbed during the aftermath of the last season.

Players are excited to see a Fortnite showdown between Slone and the Cube Queen

It is clearly evident that Dr. Slone is cooking a plan of her own. Similar to her base in Corny Complex in Chapter 2 Season 7, it appears that she is going to plan her next move from the **REDACTED** bunker in Fortnite. However, she is not the only one with plans.

Wrath of the Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Ever since the Cube Queen in Fortnite has arrived on the island, there has been an ominous atmosphere. The Cube Queen also appears to have evil intentions and probably plans to spread the corruption all across the map. Naturally, the clash between the two characters will result in a showdown that fans would love to see during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event.

