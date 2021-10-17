What lies behind the Secret Fortnite bunker in Chapter 2 Season 8? 

The mystery behind the **Redacted** Bunker in Fortnite is finally going to unveil itself once Dr. Slone opens it up. However, there are many players who have been dying to know what's behind the closed doors of the bunker.

The bunker has been on the Fortnite map for quite some time now and it is clearly one of the most mysterious locations on the island. A similar bunker exists in Save the World and many players think that the battle royale version could have a portal which leads to the former.

Obviously, this theory sounds quite absurd and doesn't make much sense. However, there is yet another theory that makes perfect sense in light of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

If players recall the first time Kevin the Cube spawned on the map, they can guess where this theory is going. The bunker holds the secret to the origin of all the cubes on the map as well as a way to put an end to the menace that they have caused.

Kevin the Cube was born in the Fortnite redacted bunker

The place where Catty Corner and the **Redacted** Bunker currently exists was, in fact, the birthplace of Kevin The Cube. The mysterious purple cube originated in Chapter 1 at the Paradise Palms location. When the Fortnite map went through multiple changes, Paradise evolved into Catty Corner.

Naturally, the secret behind why the cubes are behaving the way they are in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is hidden behind the closed doors of the **Redacted** Bunker. Clearly, the way to stop the cubes from wreaking havoc across the island is to open the secret bunker.

It is possible that the bunker does indeed hold a portal. However, this portal doesn't lead to the Save the World realm. Instead, it leads to wherever the cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and the Sideways came from.

Dr. Slone is going to open the **Redacted** Bunker in Fortnite

The only person who holds the fate of Fortnite Island in their hands is Dr. Slone. The IO agent has a piece of alien technology that she acquired last season and is slowly heading towards the bunker. As the season progresses, she is going to open the secret bunker in Fortnite and put an end to the cubes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass will end on December 5 and so will the season. This means that Dr. Slone will be opening the bunker a couple of weeks prior to that. That's when players should get a fair idea of what the Season 8 live event is going to look like.

