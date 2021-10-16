Top 5 things where Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 failed to impress

For many players, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a befitting throwback to Chapter 1. The nostalgic trip has been regarded as one of the best aspects of this season so far. However, not everything has been rainbows and unicorns from Epic Games in Season 8.

Even with all the Rainbow Ink and Fabio Sparklemane, some features of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have been gloomy. In fact, there were several promises made, but Epic Games didn't live up to them.

Ranging from exciting map changes, a throwback to some crucial characters and popular collaborations, there were several leaks surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, many of them still haven't made their way to the game. With only a few weeks remaining before the season ends, it seems highly unlikely that these things will arrive.

Most disappointing things in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) The Foundation

Ever since The Foundation saved the Zero Point, his arrival in the game has been eagerly awaited. According to several leaks, the Foundation was supposed to be involved in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 storyline. Moreover, he was also supposed to be arriving in the battle royale game as a skin.

The lack of a Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been severely disappointing. There are no fresh leaks surrounding his arrival before the season ends. This means players will have to wait even longer to witness the Foundation again.

4) Sweaty players

Many players have complained that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has had some of the most sweaty players in a very long time. Clearly, with all the nostalgia, many experienced players returned to the game. This has been very annoying for the casual players who just want to enjoy the experience.

Mr. Evil @RedLandmaster OT Ayden @AydenWrld HOLY FUCKING SHIT RT RT RT HOLY FUCKING SHIT RT RT RT https://t.co/vQ7E0YfK5s Can someone explain to me why going against a sweaty like this would ever be fun? Fortnite is a game that actively discourages discrete engagement because once a player is hit they will build an entire fortress in .5 seconds. twitter.com/AydenWrld/stat… Can someone explain to me why going against a sweaty like this would ever be fun? Fortnite is a game that actively discourages discrete engagement because once a player is hit they will build an entire fortress in .5 seconds. twitter.com/AydenWrld/stat…

Reddit and Twitter are full of videos shared by Fortnite players where enemies end up building massive structures within a few seconds. Naturally, playing against such players can be quite frustrating.

3) XP nerfs

One of the biggest disappointments from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been the constant XP nerfs. Epic Games increased the amount of XP needed to complete the battle pass. However, it reduced the amount of XP players can earn through the game.

Thankfully, there have been various glitches, and players have resorted to these to earn massive amounts of XP. However, these glitches, too, don't last long, which makes the XP system in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, very disappointing.

2) Tilted Towers

Ahead of the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players were promised significant map changes. This didn't just include visual makeovers but also included the arrival of new POIs and the departure of boring old ones. The highlight of these changes was supposed to be the return of Tilted Towers.

Tilted is one of the most popular locations on the Fortnite map. However, ever since its departure, there has been a massive hole in the map (metaphorically). The absence of Tilted Towers from Chapter 2 Season 8, has been really frustrating. Moreover, apart from the addition of the Sideways, there haven't really been any changes to the map, which makes things even worse.

1) Naruto

The biggest disappointment so far in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been the absence of Naruto collaboration. Even after being 100% confirmed, only a few weeks remain before the season ends. This means the window for Naruto to come to the game is slowly closing.

A majority of Loopers have been extremely desperate for the Fortnite Naruto collaboration to arrive. Therefore, the longer it takes, the more disgruntled players are going to be.

Overall, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a mixed bag with several exciting moments as well as a few disappointments.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

