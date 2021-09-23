Fortnite Season 8 XP nerfs explained: Daily Challenges, Impostors mode, Team Rumble, and more nerfed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 introduced XP nerfs that have caught the attention of players around the world. XP is majorly required to level up and unlock exciting rewards from the Battle Pass.

The majority of free-to-play Fortnite players grind hard for XP every season, especially with Arena points. This is the only viable way for them to avail cosmetic items. However, with changes starting with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, this process is tougher than ever.

From Impostors LTM to Daily challenges, here's how Epic Games has nerfed XP in the latest season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP nerfs

Daily Challenges

First and foremost, the common daily quests that granted 17K XP have been removed.

However, Daily Punchcards do exist in the latest season. They contain three quests that grant 17K XP each. Many players claim that the new quests are easier, and can be completed even in a single game.

Rare Quests

Rare Quests have been removed from Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8. They used to have five separate tiers and completing each tier granted 12.5K XP.

Quests and Punchcard system in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

In total, Rare Quests granted over 4 million XP to the players. However, the latest season has a Character Punchcard system that currently hands out only 1.2 million XP. Even though new Punchcards will arrive soon, it is unlikely that the total XP rewards will cross 4 million.

Weekly Challenges

The traditional Legendary and Epic weekly challenge system has been removed with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and players now have to complete Punchcards for XP.

Daily and Weekly Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

The Weekly Punchcard has three quests, and completing them grants 65K XP each. In total, it would amount to 195K XP every week.

Impostors XP nerf

Following the aforementioned changes in the XP system, players naturally turned towards alternatives such as Impostors mode to gain XP.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've reduced the XP earned in Impostors mode by roughly 50%.



Epic Games realized the unprecedented rise in Impostors players, and has now reduced the amount of XP that could be received from playing the mode by roughly 50%. This seems like a strategy to motivate players to play Battle Royale.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames New Impostors XP values:



Playtime: 350 xp

Game Started: 500 xp

Winning: 1000 xp

Completing Game: 1000 xp

Impostor Eliminator: 1000 xp

Impostor Sabotage: 500 xp

Despite the nerfs, Impostors mode is the best way to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Team Rumble

Lastly, players are currently unable to view any challenges in Team Rumble mode. This has led the community to believe that Epic Games has removed quests from the mode altogether.

Luckily, this is not the case, and loopers can activate quests in the core Fortnite modes and complete them later in Team Rumble.

Team Rumble in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

While some players have adapted to the new XP system in Fortnite, others have severely criticized XP nerfs. Epic Games' decision to decrease the XP from Impostors further triggered a lot of distressed players who were struggling to level up.

Since the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit, fans have given up on the iOS version of the game. Having said that, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has just begun and the developers have plenty of time to make the desired corrections.

