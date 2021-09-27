Fortnite teases the return of Tilted Towers in Chapter 2 Season 8

For the second time in as many seasons, Fortnite has teased the return of Tilted Towers. The Chapter 1 POI has been sorely missed by much of the player base and it seems as if the Fortnite devs know that. In a recently shared image by Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, what looks to be Tilted Towers can be spotted in the distant background.

It's unclear what this could mean, as it's not the first time Tilted Towers has been teased. Here's everything about Tilted Towers' potential return.

Tilted Towers teased once again by Fortnite

The image features several players streaming out of the Battle Bus and onto the Fortnite island. The image is likely intended to be the introduction of the new Renegade Skull Trooper skin, a combination of Renegade Raider and Skull Trooper.

The skin arrives just in time for Halloween and is sure to be a huge hit with players but many were quick to notice that Tilted Towers was again making an appearance in the teaser image.

However, it's not clear how this could happen during this season. This season is focusing on the Cubes, which is why it is aptly titled Fortnite Cubed. The Cubes are changing the map, but not in the same way as the alien ships did last season.

The cubes are slowly moving and corrupting the land in their path, but they're not destroying POIs. This would make it very difficult to introduce a POI change without something else happening.

It also might not happen at all. Epic Games did this last season with one of the first loading screens of Chapter 2 Season 7 featuring the clock tower from Tilted Towers. That never came to fruition, and it's unclear if this one will or won't.

Fortnite has already teased the return of Tilted Towers once. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite may just be stringing players along, though that might ultimately hurt them. Whether or not this Tilted Towers tease is legitimate remains to be seen in the near future.

