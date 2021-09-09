Is Tilted Towers coming back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Leaks, POI changes, and more

The end of the alien season is near and gamers are anxiously waiting for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to drop as soon as possible. Amidst all the excitement and major leaks pertaining to the upcoming season, gamers have been curious as to whether the Tilted Towers are making a comeback or not.

Map changes and the introduction of new POIs have always entertained gamers beyond measure. The developers introduce these POIs according to the storyline of the game and gamers get excited to explore all the hidden features.

This article will reveal the possibilities of the return of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Gamers expect old POIs to return to the game

The OG POIs have always been a subject of interest for gamers for a long time. Several times the community members have raised the issue of bringing back old locations to the game. However, these requests fell upon deaf ears as the developers refrained from taking any such actions.

Recent proceedings have taken an interesting turn as gamers have encountered several actions that suggest Epic might bring back some of the old POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Hang on, what if Tilted Towers being at the bottom of the Operation: Sky Fire event screen wasn't just an easter egg hinting towards an old Fortnite theory. But the event is going to bring it back for next season and the main loading screen is a screenshot from the event... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/COW9PCO2el — 4G (@TheRealIts4G) September 4, 2021

Leaks have revealed that Kevin the Cube is returning to the island next season. This is significant as Kevin the Cube is known for its ability to tweak changes to the map. It is anticipated that with Kevin returning to the island, some old POIs will be added as well.

A data miner revealed that the runes resembled the pattern of the Tilted Towers POI when seen from a bird's eye view. It is speculated that the developers may add the popular location to the island next season.

Recently, data miners have pointed out that the monitor texture from the IO resembles a similar pattern of the Tilted Towers. Therefore, gamers are certain that Epic will add the Tilted Towers following the upcoming update.

The end of Fortnite Season 7 will be marked with the destruction of several popular POIs. These locations will have to be replaced in the upcoming season and gamers hope that the developers roll out the old ones for the job.

The Rift Tour Event showcased several instances from Fortnite Chapter 1. It included the Cube as well as the volcano. Ever since then, gamers have been certain that the Volcano POI might return as well in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

With less than a week to go for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, leaks are pouring in constantly from all sides. It is certain that some of them might come true, while others will remain mere speculation. It is yet to be seen which direction the Tilted Towers rumors are headed.

