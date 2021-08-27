Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Map: Egypt theme, Cube and Pyramids, Tilted Tower, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be unveiled in a few weeks. Gamers had a wonderful time with the Alien-themed season. However, Fortnite leaks have started coming in and it is kind of impossible to sit patiently and speculate about the upcoming season.

Fortnite Season 7 is scheduled to go offline on September 12. It is anticipated that from the very next day, Season 8 will commence. Epic has delivered a wonderful season with Aliens, UFOs, and major collaborations. Naturally, fans are hyped up about the next one.

Recent leaks indicate that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 could see the return of one of the most popular POIs. This article will discuss the contents of the recent leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Will the Aliens construct a Pyramid while moving out?

It is a well-known rumor that several people consider the Pyramids of Egypt to be of alien origin. However, there hasn't been enough proof to solidify their claims. However, if everything goes right, gamers might see Pyramids in the Fortnite island.

Recent leaks from several data miners have indicated that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might be centered around the Egyptian theme. As a result, gamers can see Pyramids forming as one of the significant POIs in the map.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Data miners have also hinted that Kevin the Cube will finally return to the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The popular in-game item was away for a long time and its news of arrival would certainly please OG gamers.

Kevin the cube is set to return at the end of this season who's hyped!? pic.twitter.com/QAni4ZbLQy — Jayden medina (@Jaydenm96768853) August 23, 2021

Apart from these, another major leak indicates that gamers might be able to see the return of the Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

One of the data miners revealed that the runes resembled the pattern of the Tilted Towers when seen from above. Gamers speculated that it has a broader meaning that will be reflected in the game.

Recently, a monitor texture from the IO has been leaked and it is surprising to see that the two patterns are identical.

This has raised speculation and gamers believe that Tilted Towers could return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Ashish Yadav