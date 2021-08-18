Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Theme leak: Pyramid, Mummies and more underway

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is barrelling towards a climactic end, and what will follow has become a bit clearer. The theme for the next season was leaked with about a month left in the current season. This is not surprising as Fortnite information gets leaked constantly, but it is big news and gives players an idea of what to look forward to.

Players are always looking ahead to what's coming next. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to kick off in mid-September, so here's what has been leaked so far.

New themes leaked for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

According to HYPEX, it has just been discovered that there will be a sort of Egyptian theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Files have been uncovered for a mummy skin and some new themed POIs.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

The Fortnite mummy skin may or may not end up coming, but with the revealed theme it would make perfect sense. New leaked POIs are a pyramid, cubes and a crash site. There were some audio files leaked recently involving Doctor Slone talking about the alien mothership. According to Slone, the Imagined Order's plan is to take down the mothership and force a crash in a populated area. This could be the crash site for the next map.

Doctor Slone & the IO have a plan to take the Mothership down, but are skeptical about its crash land on the Island... Will they find a way? 🤔



Audio by @FortTory

pic.twitter.com/fTifudBtMW — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 3, 2021

Cubes may or may not be a reference to Kevin the Cube, but with his return to Fortnite all but confirmed, that remains a high likelihood. Naruto was also leaked to be a part of the next battle pass, and that would indicate that he'll be an important player in the storyline. Superman and Rick Sanchez were battle pass collaborations that made their way into the storyline this season, so there is precedent.

Kevin the Cube, who has been leaked to return to Fortnite very soon. Image via Epic Games

Given the connection between aliens and pyramids, this makes sense for the next theme. Aliens have been theorized to have been involved with the otherwise inexplicable creation of the pyramids. Perhaps Fortnite is here to tell that story.

Whether this theme will be map-wide remains to be seen. Little has been revealed overall, but the theme is clear and a few new locations have been uncovered. While Season 7 is still happening, Season 8 is right around the corner and contains exciting potential.

