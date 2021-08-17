Fortnite Season 7 leak points toward the return of Tilted Towers

Following the Fortnite 17.40 update, loopers began discovering little Easter eggs within the new Impostor Mode. This ranged from things like the Zapotron, a tiny Kevin the Cube players could interact with and even two console controllers.

In addition to these Easter eggs, players have also begun uncovering lore and theories regarding The Seven, how the IO fits into all of this and the island's past events.

These notes can be found in the Visitor CSI room at the IO.



The Paradigm, The Visitor, The Scientist and The Prisoner...?



Has The Prisoner been one of the Seven all along?

It remains a question since the person who made the Notes isn't 100% certain themselves looking at the '?' pic.twitter.com/tw0h2kehe1 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

Now, while all of this is indeed fascinating, one small detail stands out, and leakers believe this is undeniable proof that a fan favorite location known as Tilted Towers will be returning to Fortnite soon.

From meteors and earthquakes to volcanoes, legendary Titled Towers is one of the locations that has undergone the most changes in Fortnite's history.

Easter egg within Fortnite Impostor Mode hints at return of Tilted Towers

Prominent Fortnite leaker FortTory just so happened to chance upon a rather fascinating discovery hidden in plain sight - an image on a monitor within Impostor Mode.

The first image showcases the fan theory of the runes lined up perfectly to form the layout of Tilted Towers from Chapter 1, while the second image from Epic Games showcases the same thing on the monitor.

Remember when Donald said that when they see our theories they like to tease us? This is a very good example haha — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 17, 2021

It is possible this may just be a coincidence, given that Donald Mustard and the Fortnite developers love teasing fans by employing their own theories. However, this image on the IO computer, much like the figurine of Wonder Woman that was teased so many times in the past, may just come to fruition as well.

Given that Kevin made his way through this landmark once before, fans are under the impression that history is about to repeat itself soon. If the insider information is indeed true, Kevin will be back in less than a month.

How many days until next season anyways — Javon Bushner (@JavonBushner8) August 17, 2021

Another fan suggested that since Tilted Towers was showcased at the start of Fortnite Season 7, the landmark may come back during the last update for the current season. Given how the Mothership has been abducting old POIs, Tilted Towers may just be located within the bowels of the alien vessel.

they will maybe in v17.50 since it's the Season's loading screen, unless they clickbaited us pic.twitter.com/SdXXgj1yMa — SimonCap (@kapp_cap) August 17, 2021

While some fans are hopeful of the location returning, others suggest that it's merely an Easter egg and not a hint of things yet to come. Either way, loopers will have to wait at least until the end of the current season to be sure.

Nah, it's just an easter egg — Ducky (@Ducky_Dude69) August 17, 2021

Tilted Towers fan theory

According to a fan theory, everything turned back to normal at the start of Fortnite Season 7 except for Boney Burbs, which was formerly known as Tilted Towers. Going by this logic, it's clear that Epic Games has something in store for this location, and thus, hasn't touched it yet in the current season.

@FortniteGame @EpicGames I have a theory, ur not slick, Titled towers is coming back you know why cause remember how last season was primal? and notice how everything primal turned back to normal.. EXCEPT one location Titled Towers/Boney Burbs — fartpoopoo600 (@dkofmfmdxkdo) July 23, 2021

It's left to be seen if the theory comes true, but if it does, fans will be over the moon to have their favorite in-game location back. Perhaps this time, Tilted Towers will once more have a furutistic theme, or perhaps even be Halloween-themed for the upcoming rumored Fortnitemares.

Readers can watch this video to see the evolution of Tilted Tower:

Edited by Sabine Algur