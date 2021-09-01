5 map changes that will happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 will certainly arrive with a plethora of map changes. Although Epic Games hasn't revealed the theme for next season, leaks have revealed a wide range of new as well as old POIs that players can expect.

Also, new gameplay mechanics will be introduced in Fortnite with Chapter 2 - Season 8. Loopers might have to face monsters on the map that will enter from an alternate dimension.

Top 5 map changes expected in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Kevin the Cube's return

Following months of anticipation, Kevin the Cube will finally return to Fortnite next season. From the Rift Tour event to the latest Kevin the Cube orbs, Epic Games has left no opportunity to tease this arrival.

In Chapter 2 - Season 8, players will most likely witness a Cubes POI that was leaked by HYPEX on Twitter:

We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

Pyramid
- Cubes
- Crash Site

To make things better, a Kevin Couture is also in the works and it will arrive soon with a backbling, glider, pickaxe and wrap.

2) Chapter 1 POIs such as Tilted Towers

Ever since Chapter 2 - Season 4, the Fortnite community has been requesting Epic Games to bring back the old Chapter 1 map. All the veterans have played for countless hours on the original map, and now they eagerly want to recreate those memories.

Luckily, leaks have predicted that Tilted Towers will return in Chapter 2 - Season 8. During the Rift Tour event, several flashbacks from Chapter 1 were showcased. These not only included Kevin the Cube, but the massive volcano eruption as well.

Hence, many believe that the volcano might return next season.

3) Pyramids

Aliens are currently aducting POIs in Fortnite. Chapter 2 - Season 7 has primarily revolved around the alien invasion, and it will most likely lead to the creation of Pyramids in Season 8.

Popular theories claim that the Pyramids in Egypt were built by the aliens. Leaks have already discovered a Pyramids POI, and it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to follow an ancient Egyptian theme in Season 8.

4) Crash Site

The SkyFire live event will take place toward the end of Chapter 2 - Season 7. As per Fortnite lore, Dr. Slone and the IO have been secretly building a CounterMeasure bomb, which will blow up the Mothership following Corny Complex's abduction.

Sheeesh

Thereafter, the Mothership will crash onto the island and create a new POI called Crash Site.

5) The Sideways

Fortnite is all set to introduce a new mechanic called the Sideways with Chapter 2 - Season 8. It largely resembles the Upside Down from Stranger Things, and will act as a portal for monsters to enter the Fortnite universe.

Data miners have discovered that The Sideways monsters also have loot tiers. As of now, this new mechanic has been confirmed as an alternate dimension.

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

Chapter 2 - Season 7 of Fortnite has been a massive hit, and it seems like Epic Games will leave no stone unturned to continue this momentum with the upcoming season. The developer will do so with several map changes like the ones mentioned above, new weapons, abilities and, of course, exciting Battle Pass skins.

