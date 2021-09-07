Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map leaks: Which new locations are arriving next season?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be released in less than a week, and gamers are riding the wave of excitement. The stellar success of the alien-themed season has kept gamers glued to the game, and the expectations regarding the upcoming one have gone up.

It was recently revealed that several popular POIs would be destroyed in Season 7. The news instilled curiosity among gamers as everyone was eager to know how the destruction would take place.

It is speculated that the old POIs will be replaced with new ones, and Epic will roll out changes to the map in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Leaks reveal significant information regarding POIs

Fortnite Season 7 revolves around the conflict between the Alien forces and the IO. The unearthly creatures wanted to invade the island and gain complete control, while the IO wanted to resist the progression and keep the island to themselves.

The Battle Pass trailer revealed the growing conflict, and gamers quickly acknowledged that the two factions would face off towards the end of the season.

Several sources reported that some of the most popular POIs, such as Dirty Docks and the Misty Meadows, would be destroyed in the face-off. While it posed a serious issue, gamers were eager to know how they would be replaced.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

Data miner Hypex has been having a busy late keeping up with all the leaks regarding the upcoming season.

A few weeks ago, Hypex revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 would get a Mummy skin. It was also reported that the island could get a new Pyramid POI. While the news hasn't been officially confirmed, speculation cannot be waived off completely.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Several sources revealed that Kevin the Cube will be returning to Fortnite soon. The item has been missing from the game for a long time and is expected to play a significant role this season.

It has been reported that a skin based on Kevin the Cube is already in the works. Hypex revealed that a POI based on the Cube could be possible in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

The possibility of the Pyramid and Cube POIs will certainly excite gamers beyond measure. With Season 7 already termed as one of the best in the game's history, fans will expect a lot from the developers.

Also Read

The recent POI leaks and the Naruto leaks have stoked the thrill among gamers, and needless to state, everyone is eagerly waiting for the next season to drop.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen