Every Fortnite skin being released in 2021: Naruto, Shang Chi, and more

Skins in Fortnite are one of the most significant aspects of the game. Gamers prefer to dress up the in-game characters in various cosmetics and flaunt them in the game.

This year has been quite amazing for gamers. Epic has released a bunch of new cosmetics and skins to the Item Shop and through various quests and missions.

Fortnite Season 7 will be over in a few days, and gamers will experience a new season sets in. The new Battle Pass will consist of several cosmetics that gamers are eager to explore.

This article will reveal some of the upcoming cosmetics that gamers will come across in 2021.

Fortnite: Naruto as Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin

Epic and Marvel have once again collaborated to celebrate the release of Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. The movie has hit multiplexes and is expected to do well. The collaboration event brought out the coveted Shang-Chi bundle to Fortnite.

Gamers who buy this bundle from the Item Shop will get hold of the Shang-Chi outfit, Great Protector's Shield back bling, Blades of the Brother pickaxe, and the Dragon Scale wrap.

Epic will roll out Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 on September 13th, and gamers are already hyped up about the upcoming season. Epic has delivered hits after hits with Fortnite Season 7, and loopers are inquisitive about finding out what the next one holds for them.

It has been recently reported that popular anime character Naruto Uzumaki will be featured in Fortnite next season. After months of speculation, the news was revealed that Epic has successfully gained the rights of Naruto and will add him as Tier 1 Battle Pass skin.

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

Sony recently released a trailer for Spider-Man's upcoming movie. The trailer has gained positive reviews across the globe, and fans are excited to see Peter Parker's new adventure.

The film is scheduled for release in December 2021. Gamers anticipate that Epic will grab the opportunity to engage in a collaborative event and release the Spider-Man skin for gamers.

Spider-Man is Coming to Fortnite I think it will be the next battle pass in chapter 2 season 8 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jOzWeOxEr4 — FN News And More, Team Volo (@fnnewsandmore) August 30, 2021

The possibility of the arrival of Spider-Man is quite strong. The game already had superheroes such as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, to name a few. Therefore, Epic is unlikely to let go of the opportunity to sign the friendly neighborhood superhero.

Apart from this, Epic is expected to release lots of other skins and cosmetics to the Item Shop. Gamers should keep an eye out for the latest Item Shop additions in case something amazing drops by.

