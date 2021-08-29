How to unlock Superman and his shadow variant in Fortnite Season 7 

The Battle Pass trailer of Fortnite Season 7 showcased Superman fighting against the alien forces. The trailer left gamers anticipating when Superman will arrive in the game.

Epic has recently released the Superman quests and players can get hold of the coveted skin in Fortnite Season 7. As an added bonus, players can even unlock the shadow variants of the skin as well.

Ever since the news went live, players have been wondering how to get the cosmetics in the game.

This article will reveal the details and guide players on how to get the Superman skin and its shadow variant in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Players completing Epic quests will be able to claim the skins for free

The Fortnite Season 7 Superman quests have gone live recently in the game. There are a number of quests that can be completed by interacting with the Beast Boy, Armored Batman, and Clark Kent NPCs.

Completing five quests will unlock the Clark Kent outfit that can be used to complete other Superman quests that unlock the coveted cosmetics.

Players will be required to complete the "Use a Phonebooth as Clark Kent" quest to unlock the Secret Identity emote, Superman's Cape and the Superman skin in Fortnite Season 7.

The second page of Superman Quests consists of a shadow variant of the coveted skin that can be obtained in Fortnite Season 7. However, getting hold of this exotic skin can be a bit tricky as it requires players to complete a certain number of Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 7.

It is no secret that the developers roll out a number of Epic quests every week. These Epic quests require players to conduct certain actions in the game to earn valuable XP. Gamers who play Fortnite with the intention of ranking up tiers make it a point to complete these weekly quests.

It seems that Epic is rewarding these players for their hard work. It was initially revealed that only players who complete a total of 84 Epic quests will be able to own the shadow version of the Superman skin. However, it was recently revealed that the developers will be lowering the number following the next update. It seems that gamers will be required to complete only 50 Epic challenges to unlock this special Superman outfit in Fortnite Season 7.

