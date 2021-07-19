How to unlock Shadow Style Superman in Fortnite Season 7

Ever since the announcement, the hype surrounding the upcoming Superman bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 has been huge.

The Fortnite community is bustling with theories and assumptions about how players can lay their hands on the Man of Steel. Undoubtedly, the response to the Fortnite x DC collaboration has been massively positive. After Batman and Flash, it is time for the Son of Krypton to appear in the game.

Based on what the community knows about the Superman Fortnite skin, the base variant of the character will be available as Clark Kent. However, using a special emote, players can switch to Superman (without the cape, however).

Over the course of the game, further variants of the skin will become available to players, including an assortment of cosmetics.

Here's the full Superman set that players can unlock in 65 days! pic.twitter.com/8RUfTrWbzc — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 8, 2021

These include:

The Call-to-Action Emote

Kal-El’s Cape Glider

Solitude Striker Harvesting Tool

Daily Planet Back Bling

Superman Shield Spray

Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Clark Kent (Shadow) Style, an iconic suit from the comics

Clark Kent outfit

How to get the bird/plane/Kryptonian Nerd in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7

Now, a lot of assumptions have been thrown around in the community as to what players should grind for to unlock the Superman skin as soon as possible.

Initially, everyone thought that the key to unlocking Superman (unless Batman has locked him up) is through earning Battle Stars - a feature Fortnite has recently brought back.

However, in a recent video, prominent Fortnite leaker and data miner iFireMonkey has pointed out that it doesn't seem likely. He even debunked the possibility of using Alien Artifacts to unlock Mr. Red Cape.

The reason, as iFireMonkey puts it, is rather simple. Players cannot obtain more Battle Stars after they have crossed level 200. There is a great chance that they have already spent a major chunk of this in-game currency on cool items and the like. As a result, Epic Games knows for sure that most players will never have enough stars to unlock Superman in Fortnite.

The situation is similar with the Alien Artifacts. All the items that can be unlocked using these artifacts are already in the game, which means that it would be rather impractical to add a coveted skin set that requires the same grind.

Based on iFireMonkey's findings, he is pretty sure that the Superman skin set and assorted cosmetics will be available to players after completing certain Epic Quests.

Given that Superman is this season's special character, unlocking his items through Epic Quests makes sense. This is also something players have seen in Fortnite's previous seasons.

Edited by Sabine Algur