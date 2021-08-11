How to glide through rings as Clark Kent in Fortnite (Superman Quests)

Superman has arrived in Fortnite Season 7, and so have his unique quests. One such quest requires players to "Glide through rings as Clark Kent." To get the Superman skin in Fortnite, they need a Battle Pass.

Fortnite Battle Pass owners must perform five quests from either Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy, who are all members of the Character Collection. Completing these missions will unlock the Superman skin and all his challenges.

The Fortnite Superman Quests are here! Complete these Quests to unlock the Clark Kent Outfit, Superman variant, and more. Get rewards from regular Quests too!https://t.co/bpboEGUpVj pic.twitter.com/Rra7lHsQOI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 10, 2021

Once done with that, players can turn themselves into Clark Kent and glide through five rings as they descend to the Fortnite Island.

Fortnite Season 7: Glide through rings as Clark Kent Quest

The glide through rings as Clark Kent quest in Fortnite (Image via Mediocre Misfit Twitter)

To complete this mission, gamers need to equip the Clark Kent skin in Fortnite. They can unlock it by completing quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy. After equipping the skin, players need to find the rings to glide through.

The rings for this challenge are placed above Weeping Woods. The most effortless way to accomplish the mission is at the start of the match. Users can jump directly to this location from the Battle Bus and head in the direction of Weeping Woods. They can even activate their gliders if the spot happens to be a bit distant.

Players will observe five rings arranged in a descending manner. The glider will come in handy as they can slowly glide through each ring without worrying about speed or missing any. Epic Games has designed the rings such that there's a very faint possibility of missing them.

With that said, gamers can take their time and complete the quest in multiple attempts. As far as the rewards are concerned, they will earn the Daily Planet back bling after completing this quest. However, looopers won't receive any XPs for performing this quest.

Apart from this, players can also get the Superman Cape back bling by completing the “using the phone booth as Clark Kent” quest in Fortnite. There is also a Superman shadow skin style along with Kal-El’s Cape glider, a pickaxe, a loading screen, and a banner icon that they can earn.

