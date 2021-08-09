How to get OG Chapter 1 graphics in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite has seen a ton of changes over the years. Every Fortnite season brings with itself several maps, weapons, storylines and other changes. Fortnite Season 7 is no exception. The graphics have also drastically changed from the OG Fortnite Chapter 1 days.

Fortnite Chapter 2 saw a major overhaul in terms of graphics, partly due to improvements in the underlying technology. While some players appreciate the updated graphics in season 7, some simply wanted the OG Fortnite Chapter 1 graphics back.

This article will guide players on how to get the OG Chapter 1 graphics in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: How to get OG graphics back into the game?

While the updated graphics are trashy, the Fortnite community is utterly in love with the old Chapter 1 graphics. Many players even dream of waking up to a reality where the graphics are reverted to Chapter 1.

Ok picture this,



you wake up

you update fortnite

you get into a match and this is the map.

loot pool is reverted

graphics are reverted to chapter 1



would any of you actually be mad? pic.twitter.com/YgMCCwHwx1 — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) April 12, 2020

Since there's nothing to post, here's the Chapter 2 Map with the Chapter 1 lighting & sky.. pic.twitter.com/MrOKtKRUTF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 16, 2020

While Epic is not going to bring back the old Fortnite Chapter 1 graphics anytime soon, opportunely for players, there is a way to do this. To achieve this, players need to navigate to their Fortnite video settings and follow the steps below:

For PC:

Display Brightness: 66%

User Interface Contrast: 1x

Color Blind Mode: Tritanope

Color Blind Strength: 3 (you can choose between 2-5)

View Distance: Near

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Medium

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

After copying all the above settings, players need to save these settings and then open the control panel for Nvidia (or any other graphics card) on their PC. Make the changes mentioned below:

Select the option of "Choose Nvidia settings" if on Nvidia cards or else choose the card which you own.

Brightness: 65%

Contrast: 40%

Gamma: Unchanged

Digital Vibrance: 85% ( you can choose between 80-90%)

Hue: Unchanged

For Consoles

Display Brightness: 66%

User Interface Contrast: 1x

Color Blind Mode: Protanope

Color Blind Strength: 9

View Distance: Near

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Medium

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

Players will then need to simply save these settings so that they can enjoy the OG Fortnite Chapter 1 graphics in Fortnite Season 7.

Edited by Gautham Balaji