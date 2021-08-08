Can you get the Fortnite China backbling 'Insignia' in Season 7?

Fortnite China is vastly different from the global version of the game. The government of China has several stringent laws that the developers need to adhere to. This means that players in China experience a much different version of Fortnite than the global version.

Fortnite is known for launching flashy skins and cosmetics, and Fortnite Season 7 is no different. Due to strict laws in China, Epic usually has a different set of cosmetics and other in-game items for Chinese players.

Just received the battlepass for free on Fortnite China after logging in for two consecutive days.



if you have it and did play for two days then go to : https://t.co/FZErFG02t5 and login then click on the highlighted button pic.twitter.com/tEDy9clUEY — Fortnite China (@FortniteChinaEN) July 26, 2018

Fortnite China possesses one of the rarest Back Blings in the game named Insignia. It was first added to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 and has continued to be one of the most sought-after skins in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: How to get Fortnite China Back Bling?

The answer to this question is a bit tricky. Being one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, the Insignia backbling is pretty tough to get your hands on. For those unaware, Tencent - a multinational conglomerate that owns shares in several gaming companies, including Epic Games - was in charge of giving out the Insignia Back Bling.

The Back Bling is only granted to users in mainland China. If you do not live in mainland China, the Insignia Back Bling is beyond reach. However, even for Chinese residents, getting hold of the skin is not simple. The amount of work necessary to get the skin is on another level.

Steps to get the Insignia Back Bling in Fortnite China:

Create a QQ account and play Fortnite via WeGame on a Chinese client. Using WeGame, a player would have to play for a total of 24 hours on a China client. Once you have clocked in the desired number of hours, you will unlock the ability to refer. Refer a person or a friend. The referred friend or person needs to play Fortnite for a total of 10 hours on a China client.

Players who own this skin will surely feel supreme and want to show it off to their friends or opponents in the game. As of now, there is no way for global players to get Insignia Back Bling in Fortnite Season 7.

