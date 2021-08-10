What time does Superman come out in Fortnite (August 10): Release Time, How to unlock, Variants, and more

The wait is finally over. Superman will be gracing Fortnite Island with his presence today. Initially, the skin was slated for release on August 12, for all Battle Pass users. However, the skin’s in-game countdown timer was updated to August 10, which is a good thing.

Players first witnessed Superman in the Fortnite Season 7 trailer, and while his role is still largely unexplained, the Man of Steel will undoubtedly assist loopers in driving the aliens away.

Fortnite Season 7: Superman skin release timings and everything you need to know

As already stated, the Superman skin will be made available to players on August 10. As for the timings, if the prevailing hourly countdown stays unchanged, the Man of Steel will be up for grabs for players around 10 a.m. Eastern or 7:30 p.m. IST or 7 a.m. PST or 4 p.m. CET.

This is very much in line with when Epic comes up with new weekly challenges for players to perform. In order to unlock the base Superman outfit, you need to have the Fortnite Battle Pass. With that being said, for other Superman rewards, including the Shadow Superman skin, the emote, back bling and pickaxe, players will be required to unlock the quests.

Players will need to perform 84 Epic quests and complete all the challenges to unlock the Kal-El outfit. Before you can get your hands on the iconic blue and red Superman outfit, you will have to unlock his human pseudonym Clark Kent. Below are all the challenges to unlock Clark Kent and some other cosmetics:

Complete one quest from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Call to Action emoticon

Complete three quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Shield Spray

Complete five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Clark Kent skin

These quests are already live in Fortnite so players can start unlocking the Clark Kent outfit. Once unlocked, players will be able to unlock the Superman skin and various other cosmetic items in Fortnite.

Use a phone booth as Clark Kent

Secret Identity Emote

Superman’s Cape Back Bling

Clark Kent (Superman) outfit

Glide through five rings as Clark Kent

Daily Planet Back Bling

Complete 63 Epic Quests

Kal-El’s Cape glider

Complete 68 Epic Quests

Banner Icon

Complete 73 Epic Quests

The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

Complete 78 Epic Quests

Solitude Striker Pickaxe

Complete 84 Epic Quests

Clark Kent (Shadow) outfit

Superman’s Cape (Shadow) Back Bling

The Daily Planet (The Late Edition) Back Bling

Solitude Striker (Shadow)

Kal-El’s Cape (Shadow) glider

These challenges won't be for long and Epic might displace them when Fortnite Season 8 arrives. There are two varieties of Superman skin in Fortnite: the Shadow Style Superman and the classic Red and blue Superman.

