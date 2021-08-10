What time does Superman come out in Fortnite (August 10): Release Time, How to unlock, Variants, and more

The wait is finally over. Superman will be gracing Fortnite Island with his presence today. Initially, the skin was slated for release on August 12, for all Battle Pass users. However, the skin’s in-game countdown timer was updated to August 10, which is a good thing.
Players first witnessed Superman in the Fortnite Season 7 trailer, and while his role is still largely unexplained, the Man of Steel will undoubtedly assist loopers in driving the aliens away.
Fortnite Season 7: Superman skin release timings and everything you need to know
As already stated, the Superman skin will be made available to players on August 10. As for the timings, if the prevailing hourly countdown stays unchanged, the Man of Steel will be up for grabs for players around 10 a.m. Eastern or 7:30 p.m. IST or 7 a.m. PST or 4 p.m. CET.
This is very much in line with when Epic comes up with new weekly challenges for players to perform. In order to unlock the base Superman outfit, you need to have the Fortnite Battle Pass. With that being said, for other Superman rewards, including the Shadow Superman skin, the emote, back bling and pickaxe, players will be required to unlock the quests.
Players will need to perform 84 Epic quests and complete all the challenges to unlock the Kal-El outfit. Before you can get your hands on the iconic blue and red Superman outfit, you will have to unlock his human pseudonym Clark Kent. Below are all the challenges to unlock Clark Kent and some other cosmetics:
- Complete one quest from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Call to Action emoticon
- Complete three quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Shield Spray
- Complete five quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy – Clark Kent skin
These quests are already live in Fortnite so players can start unlocking the Clark Kent outfit. Once unlocked, players will be able to unlock the Superman skin and various other cosmetic items in Fortnite.
Use a phone booth as Clark Kent
- Secret Identity Emote
- Superman’s Cape Back Bling
- Clark Kent (Superman) outfit
Glide through five rings as Clark Kent
- Daily Planet Back Bling
Complete 63 Epic Quests
- Kal-El’s Cape glider
Complete 68 Epic Quests
- Banner Icon
Complete 73 Epic Quests
- The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen
Complete 78 Epic Quests
- Solitude Striker Pickaxe
Complete 84 Epic Quests
- Clark Kent (Shadow) outfit
- Superman’s Cape (Shadow) Back Bling
- The Daily Planet (The Late Edition) Back Bling
- Solitude Striker (Shadow)
- Kal-El’s Cape (Shadow) glider
These challenges won't be for long and Epic might displace them when Fortnite Season 8 arrives. There are two varieties of Superman skin in Fortnite: the Shadow Style Superman and the classic Red and blue Superman.