When does Superman come out in Fortnite Season 7: Unlock date, How to redeem, and other details

Regardless of all the demands for a unique secret outfit, Epic Games has decided to bring Superman to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7. Even though it is yet another collab, fans are still excited to see the Kryptonian help save the island in Season 7. However, there is no official word from Epic on when Superman will be available in Fortnite.

The secret skin will only be available to those who have purchased the Fortnite Battle Pass. While the base variant will be available right after Epic Games adds the skin, the other special variants can only be unlocked after completing specific challenges.

Based on the leaks, the Superman skin will be coming to Fortnite close to the live event. The countdown timer in the middle of the map says that the live event will take place on August 6th. Therefore, the answer to the question "When does Superman come out in Fortnite?" is: on or before August 6th.

How to unlock and redeem the Superman skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

The secret outfit comes as part of the Battle Pass, and players will need to purchase the Fortnite Battle Pass to unlock Superman. However, for other Superman rewards, including the Shadow Superman skin, the emote, back bling and pickaxe, players will need to unlock the quests.

In Season 6, players had to complete all the epic quests to unlock the secret outfit quests. Therefore, to be on the safer side, players should complete all Epic quests before the Superman skin arrives in Fortnite.

Once players unlock the epic quests, they can complete specific quests to unlock each reward that comes with the secret outfit. To do all this, players will have to wait until the Ariana Grande live event on August 6th, which is when Superman arrives in Fortnite.

Apart from this, Superman will also arrive as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and probably reward players with a mythic weapon.

