Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event leaked: Start date, event countdown and other details

Something grand is cooking in Fortnite as the Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event is nigh. A countdown has already appeared in the sky amidst the storm, similar to Fortnite's previous live events.

According to certain tweets, there is already a placeholder countdown and audio in use; however, the real countdown will be in "alien number glyphs" to point toward the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event theme.

For people saying it's the device event's counter, it looks like the new counter is being encrypted for the time being and this counter shows as a placeholder,



- The new counter has a hologram sky beam.

- Will use Alien Number Glyphs

- Will have 3 Stages! https://t.co/04Auu7yGmO — EndymionFN (@EndymionFN) July 20, 2021

The actual time of the live event is still uncertain. It might arrive this weekend to allow as many players as possible to attend. Based on the timer's description, it sounds extremely cool, such as the 3 stages of the countdown and hologram sky beam, which set the tone for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event.

Dataminers leak posters and renders for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event

Multiple posters are rumored to be coming to the game soon. These will be related to the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event. Dataminers have found at least 3 encrypted files in the game named, "Apollo_Buffet_Wall_Posters", and they will arrive one by one, once the countdown starts.

Related to the "Special Event Countdown", there are 2-3 posters that will appear in the game very soon.



I've looked a bit at them and the textures themselves seem to be encrypted at this time. I'll post the images once they get decrypted! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2021

There is a chance that there are three encrypted Posters in the files related to the Event/Countdown 👀 pic.twitter.com/ryUinQYg8v — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) July 20, 2021

Apart from these posters, multiple renders have appeared in the files. These might be responsible for the live event's setting, which many believe will be an Ariana Grande concert.

The textures reveal a portal-themed stage with lights and alien glyphs for the background that are in neon colors. The upcoming concert in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is certainly going to be "lit".

Files related to a SpecialEventCountdown in-game.



"first mesh is referenced to as a portal" pic.twitter.com/zkuzBCqtnO — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) July 20, 2021

so, this got added.. pic.twitter.com/43rZMUcU02 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) July 20, 2021

Players are certainly excited about the upcoming live event, especially if it turns out to be an Ariana Grande concert. The past concerts in Fortnite have been an absolute blast, with Marshmello and Travis Scott being fan favorite skins as well. Hopefully, the 17.20 update sheds more light on the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event.

