Fortnite Ariana Grande concert leaks: Event date, skin and rewards, venue, and everything we know so far

Fortnite fans are eagerly looking forward to the biggest highlight of Chapter 2 Season 7. Epic Games is bringing yet another concert to Fortnite, and this time, it is popular singer Ariana Grande.

Following hit concerts from Marshmello and Travis Scott, Arian Grande might become the third artist to hold a show for fans in the famous Battle Royale game.

Naturally, fans have started hunting for leaks surrounding the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert to learn more about the upcoming live event. Like all previous concerts, it will have a specific location on the map where the show will occur. Moreover, fans will also get awesome new rewards for attending the concert.

According to the latest Fortnite Ariana Grande concert leaks from a popular leaker on Twitter, the live event will take place by the end of this month, and the 17.21 update will add the files for the event.

Fortnite Ariana Grande concert will most likely take place on July 31st

There has been much hype around an upcoming live event in Fortnite. There have also been leaks about an alien glyph countdown timer showing up in the sky, along with various other textures and elements.

Since fans have been guessing what live event Epic will count down to, the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert leaks have now made it a little more clear.

The thing people are hyping up is the event (which might be the Ariana Concert) that is currently set to take place on July 31st.



v17.21 should release within the next few days and add the files required for this event (however they will most likely be encrypted) — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 25, 2021

Date

According to these leaks, the Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite will occur on July 31st, if that really is the live event Epic is bringing to its Battle Royale game.

The v17.21 update will add all the files necessary for the concert, which means fans can expect another Fortnite update within the next few days.

Rewards

The files for the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert are most likely going to be encrypted even when the v17.21 update arrives. So there is no way to predict what the rewards for attending the event will be.

Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, if the past concerts are any reference, the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert will reward players with a character skin of the pop singer and a back bling, pickaxe, and glider based on the concert theme.

Unfortunately, these rewards won't be free as they would be a part of the Icon Series, and players will have to shell out around 1,500 V-bucks to get one.

Venue

The venue of the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert is still a mystery. However, there were various rumors of the destruction of Coral Castle, and that could potentially be the venue for the show.

