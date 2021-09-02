When is Naruto coming to Fortnite? Release date, timings, leaks, and more

The final lap of Fortnite Season 7 commenced with the recent release of the v17.50 update. The update rolled out the final content for the gamers and kicked off the countdown for the next season.

The hype around Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, is mostly due to the arrival of Naruto Uzumaki on the island. After several months of waiting, gamers will be getting this popular character as Fortnite skin.

Fans have been eager to learn more about the upcoming season in general and the Naruto skin in particular. This article will reveal the details about the Naruto collaboration in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass to feature Naruto in Tier 1

The speculation began during legal warfare between Epic and Apple. Apparently, a bunch of classified documents was made public during that time. Some of the documents contained the collaboration event the developers had planned.

It was revealed that Epic had the intention to release Naruto in 2020. However, due to some complications, the idea had to be dropped momentarily. Ever since the news went around, gamers had been wondering whether Naruto will come to Fortnite or not.

Naruto was planned for Season 5 but it hasn't been made/released yet 😳 (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/FpVVXn1LIt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Settling all speculation, recent reports have suggested that the popular anime character is coming to Fortnite in Chapter 2, Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will go live on September 13th, following the end of the alien-themed season. It has been reported that Naruto is a Battle Pass skin. So it goes without saying that gamers will be able to see Naruto in the game on September 13th.

The island will undergo massive changes in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8. Therefore, gamers will experience an extended downtime on that day. Even though Epic hasn't provided an official statement yet, gamers can expect the downtime to commence at 2:00 a.m. ET.

The update will be a big one, and gamers can expect the servers to be down for at least 4-5 hours. Therefore, at approximately around 6:00 - 7:00 a.m. ET, gamers will see Naruto in the game.

It has also been reported that the upcoming Naruto collaboration will bring a new explosive Kunai weapon to the game.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

Naruto is one of the most popular anime characters and has millions of fans. Epic's success in collaborative events is nothing new. The developers anticipate that the upcoming Naruto collaboration will make the game even more popular and succeed from a business point of view.

