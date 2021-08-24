Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass: Naruto skin and everything known so far

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass is expected to be out on September 13, right after the Alien-themed season ends. Gamers are pretty curious to find out the contents of the new season.

Data miners are already at work and have extracted several pieces of information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

The success of Fortnite Season 7 has raised the expectations of players. Epic Games understands that they must deliver to the expectations to keep up their streak of success.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass might have Naruto Uzumaki

The Epic vs. Apple trial has revealed the developer's intention to bring Naruto Uzumaki to the game. The documents stated that the popular anime character was set to appear in the previous season of Fortnite. However, the project was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The leak sparked immense debate among the Fortnite community as fans were eager to know when Naruto would feature in-game. It was recently revealed that Epic was able to get hold of the rights for the anime character and are trying their best to implement him as the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin.

Any fortnite fans and Naruto fans I found this a week ago and I just remembered about it pic.twitter.com/mWxmMbg8gb — JacobRolaz (@JacobRolaz) August 18, 2021

Previously, an insider report had also confirmed that Epic was working towards a Naruto collaboration. It was also summarized that a special explosive Kunai weapon was under development.

It is to be seen if this weapon features along with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass or not.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

Apart from Naruto Uzumaki, another popular item is getting all the attention of late: Kevin the Cube. The mysterious cube is finally coming back to the game.

Gamers anticipate that a special cosmetic related to Kevin the Cube will be featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

The Cube Returns: Relevant to Season 7 and the start of Season 8, it’s said that Kevin the Cube will return at the end of Season 7, controlled by a queen-like character that will allegedly play a big role in Fortnite Chapter 3. pic.twitter.com/wjSCRQ62OJ — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 17, 2021

Data miners and gamers, in general, expect Kevin the Cube to be the driving force behind Fortnite Season 8. The cube is extremely popular among users, and it is to be seen how Epic deals with it in the next season.

A new character named "Queen" will be introduced to the game and will be a part of a secret organization. Recent leaks indicate that the Queen will play a significant role in the storyline next season, and loopers expect her cosmetic to feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

With only a handful of weeks left for Fortnite Season 7 to end, the curiosity of gamers is on the rise regarding the following season.

As of now, data miners have only been able to reveal a few details regarding Fortnite Season 8. However, more leaks are expected to follow as the new season's release date draws near.

