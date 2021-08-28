Did Fortnite officially confirm the Naruto skin in Chapter 2 Season 8? Everything we know so far

The hype surrounding the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 is growing stronger day by day as new leaks and insights are coming in regularly.

The commendable success of Fortnite Season 7 has kept gamers in the loop and Epic has given very few opportunities to raise a complaint. The alien-themed season was certainly a rebirth for the Battle Royale franchise and gamers who hailed the game as "dead" had to reconsider.

Amidst all these proceedings, it was revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 might have Naruto as one of the Battle Pass skins. Recent leaks from the developers have only solidified the claims. This article will discuss the recent leak that has been revealed.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Epic teases Naruto skin through Discord

The developers are aware that the expectations of gamers have increased following the spectacular success of Fortnite Season 7. It is for this reason Epic decided to bring Naruto to the game.

It goes without saying that Naruto is one of the most popular anime series ever and has millions of followers. It is anticipated that bringing Naruto to Fortnite will only make it more popular among gamers.

The developers rolled out a set of instructions for gamers in the official Discord chat. In one of the points, Epic mentioned the Naruto anime.

Epic Games just teased Naruto! (At least I think so!) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gjrmQ1hbyX — FaZe Monks ⚡ (@MonksFNleaks) August 21, 2021

Popular data miners consider this as one of the pivotal hints dropped by the developers and take it as an indication that the Naruto skin is coming to Fortnite next season.

It was recently revealed by several data miners that Epic has been able to get hold of the rights of Naruto Uzumaki and are trying their level best to add it to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. However, the lack of any official Fortnite leaks suppressed the excitement of gamers.

According to a trusted Reddit source, Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is working on implementing it to the Season 8 Battle Pass! #Fortnite



via @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/8a5mMGDSuq — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FortniteBRFeed) August 1, 2021

The developers are also planning to bring an explosive Kunai weapon as part of the Naruto Battle Pass skin.

Undoubtedly, the prospect of having Naruto as a Battle Pass skin is exciting. The addition of exclusive weapons adds to the oomph factor. Gamers have a lot of expectations from Epic and the developers are willing to go the distance.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 is just a few weeks away and all speculation regarding the arrival of the Naruto skin will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Edited by Sabine Algur