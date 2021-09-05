Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map: Changes to expect in the upcoming season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be released in less than ten days, so players are busy speculating about the map changes next season.

The current season is expected to end with a possible conflict between the IO and the alien forces. The conflict is expected to inflict damage to several POIs. The new season might bring several changes to the map.

Several sources have confirmed the speculation, and it seems highly unlikely that the map will remain the same next season as well.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Popular POIs will be destroyed towards the end of this season

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer revealed the alien forces taking over the island, and the IO led by Dr. Slone is leading the attack against them. The short trailer revealed the probable Battle Pass skins and the various NPCs for the alien-themed season.

Gamers also got hold of the storyline and anticipated that there would be a massive face-off between the two factions towards the end of the season.

Data miners have recently revealed an in-game file that explicitly mentions the destruction of popular POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8. It has been reported that Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks will be completely removed after the live event.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

A data miner recently revealed that apart from Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks, Pleasant Park will undergo the same fate and be destroyed. It was also revealed that the Alien Mothership would be split into various components and fall onto the island. These crash sites will also be featured in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

The following locations will get destroyed during the event:



• Misty Meadows

• Dirty Docks

• Pleasent Park



Also the Mothership will split into diffrent parts and there will be multiple Crashsites next season! — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) September 1, 2021

The speculation has been confirmed recently as Epic rolled out the last set of challenges for Season 7. One of the challenges requires gamers to place warning signs in four places across the island.

The challenge also talks about collateral damage and the requirement to have several able-bodied fighters as things turn really ugly.

🤔possible mothership landing locations:

Dirty Docks, Misty Meadows, Pleasant Park pic.twitter.com/PpPy9PbbV4 — ISPuddy (@isnewpuddy) August 31, 2021

The challenge description explicitly reveals that the IO vs Alien force face-off will inflict severe damage to the island. The above-mentioned POIs will surely be destroyed and removed from Fortnite.

Gamers can expect new POIs to be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8. While the destruction of old POIs is saddening, the new POIs will be something exciting to look forward to.

Edited by Srijan Sen