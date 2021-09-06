Fortnite leak reveals massive map changes and destruction on the island

Fortnite Season 7 will be over in seven days and the leaks have been coming in pretty consistently. Several pieces of information from data miners have revealed that the map will undergo massive changes. While most of the leaks were strong speculation, the most recent one confirms each and every one of them

The end of Fortnite Season 7 will be quite exciting as gamers expect the alien forces to cause a final rampage. However, the IO will be looking to defend the island and hence, gamers can expect a direct face-off.

This article will reveal the details of the Fortnite leak that came out recently.

Fortnite Season 7: Impending Doom awaits those on the island

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Season 7 revealed that the alien forces are taking over the island and the IO led by Dr. Slone was resisting the invasion. The trailer also revealed several NPCs that will feature on the island.

Gamers were quick to understand that the alien invasion will be the main storyline and the two forces will face off toward the end of the season.

The Week 14 challenges have recently been revealed by several sources. One of the quests requires gamers to "warn characters of impending doom." The description reads that the alien Mothership will be coming down.

Earlier it was speculated that the Mothership would crash onto the island. The speculation was confirmed following the recent leak.

The dialog between the characters that has been revealed explicitly talks about the Mothership coming down and mentions explosives and impending doom.

Here are some NPCs dialogues for Week 14 Legendary Quests pic.twitter.com/7viFxrbSqN — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 5, 2021

It is quite evident that the final face-off is confirmed and the island will undergo massive changes. The speculation began with one of the data miners receiving intel that popular Fortnite POIs will be destroyed toward the end of Season 7.

A few days ago, one of the data miners reported the destruction of several POIs in Fortnite Season 7. However, the lack of any concrete evidence compelled gamers to consider it as part of the speculation.

The following locations will get destroyed during the event:



• Misty Meadows

• Dirty Docks

• Pleasent Park



Also the Mothership will split into diffrent parts and there will be multiple Crashsites next season! — SpoilersFN (@SpoilersFN) September 1, 2021

Soon, another leak came up that explicitly talked about the destruction of Dirty Docks and Misty Meadows. This more or less confirmed the speculation as it was an in-game file extracted by data miners.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

The Week 13 challenges asked gamers to put up warning signs over a few POIs in the game. This was the ultimate green signal from Epic informing gamers that the Fortnite map will undergo massive changes following the face-off.

🤔possible mothership landing locations:

Dirty Docks, Misty Meadows, Pleasant Park pic.twitter.com/PpPy9PbbV4 — ISPuddy (@isnewpuddy) August 31, 2021

The recent Fortnite leak confirms that the island will undergo massive changes. The alien Mothership will eventually crash onto the island and there will be crash sites all across the map.

The destruction of the POIs will cause Epic to release some new ones in Fortnite Season 8. Gamers will be having a busy time exploring these new locations once the developers release them in the game.

Edited by Sabine Algur