Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event leaked: Start date, countdown, Misty Meadows destruction, and more revealed

With the release of the v17.50 update, Epic Games has flagged off the final lap of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Gamers have buckled up to take the final ride before the next season arrives.

The Fortnite v17.50 update rolled out the last lot of content, and Epic released several cosmetics and in-game items. Loopers also got an insight into the Fortnite live event that will be featured in the game soon.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Live event counter to appear on Friday

Epic has revealed that Fortnite Season 7 will be getting a live event in the game. However, the developers and data miners have not revealed anything, and it seems a big surprise awaits users.

We will not be sharing any spoilers or leaks for the upcoming live event. pic.twitter.com/qab5av9DlW — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) August 31, 2021

The developers have added a live event counter to the game that is expected to go live on Friday. However, gamers can view it in the game at times due to glitches in Fortnite.

The live event counter is anticipated to hover above Corny Complex, so gamers expect the POI to get some wild action at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

The live event is expected to commence on September 4 and 5. It is speculated that this event will mark the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and the start of the following one.

#Fortnite this timer will appear on September 4 September 5 for The Live Event 2021

⏰👀👍 pic.twitter.com/pQmSbArD6i — Batursi 🏖 (@batursi1) September 1, 2021

It has also been revealed that Epic rolled out an LTM for the upcoming live event. The "Sky Fire" LTM has been added to the game, and players can view it once they log in. However, the mode is disabled and will only be open when the live event kicks off in a few days.

Data miners have come across in-game files that explicitly indicate that one of the most popular POIs in the game will face disastrous consequences pretty soon.

The cryptic file mentions the terms "MistyAftermathTest" and "MistyRemoveTest." This is a strong indication that Misty Meadows will be under threat, and the POI will be removed entirely in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

FORTNITE LIVE EVENT LEAKS 🤫 pic.twitter.com/dXxpamgD8Y — Parzival - Fortnite leaks & more (@Parzival_SB_356) August 31, 2021

Gamers anticipate that during the upcoming live event, the alien forces will lock horns with the IO and decide the island's fate. However, the absence of leaks regarding the event has resulted in everything being speculation, and it will only be confirmed once it goes live.

Until then, gamers need to wait patiently and enjoy playing the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer