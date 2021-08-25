Fortnite Season 7 live event "SkyFire" leaked: Start date, event details, and more

Fortnite Season 7 is almost ending, and loopers are looking forward to the new season, which is supposed to bring Naruto, Stranger Things, and more Marvel collabs to the game.

However, based on fresh leaks, Season 7 is going to end with a blast. The moderator of the FortniteLeaks subreddit has brought in the second dump of leaks from the anonymous leaker whose first dump turned out to be very accurate. The leaker had predicted the Ariana Grande concert over a month ago when there were no hints about any live events coming to Fortnite.

In the recent leak dump by the anonymous person, there is a mention of another live event that will happen at the end of the season. Here's what the leaker had to say about this upcoming event:

"Something codenamed 'Skyfire' will start counting down 9/3."

The alleged "Skyfire" event might have to do with a hovering Mothership above the island, and it is expected to blow up and rain down like a hellfire. Loopers are speculating that the Mothership will be taken down under the leadership of Doctor Slone.

The airplane will be blown to bits, and the codename Skyfire might suggest the burning debris that might fall from the sky.

Leakers have also discovered that Misty Meadows might be the POI where the Mothership might crash at the end of the event.

Start date for Skyfire event in Fortnite Season 7

The anonymous leaker on Reddit has also provided the start date of this alleged Skyfire live event that is supposed to bring closure to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Based on the leaks, the countdown for the live event will start on September 3, and the climax should occur around September 12, the end date for Season 7, according to the Battle Pass counter.

The "Sideways" mechanic has also been confirmed, and it will be an alternate dimension on the map. It seems inspired by the "Upside Down" dimension of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things.

Edited by Ravi Iyer