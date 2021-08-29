Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map: Which old locations are returning? 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is steamrolling towards a climactic ending that is certain to make big changes to the game moving forward, and the map could look completely different once all is said and done. There have been plenty of leaks regarding changes to lots of POIs. This article takes a look at some of the old locations that might make a return next season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map: Old locations return

If Fortnite players had their way, the old map would return in its entirety. A large portion of the player base really misses the old map and lots of the old POIs. Fortunately, there may be a few returning next season. The theme is rumored to be pyramids and there is a location that's been leaked, but everything else is subject to change.

The revealed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map location, fitting with the theme of the new season (Image via Epic Games)

During the Rift Tour event, several Chapter 1 references were made that seem to be indicating their return. Kevin the Cube was shown and he made his return this season. If there's one thing Kevin the Cube is good for, it's messing with the map. There are rumors that the Chapter 2 Season 8 map may also involve cubes. Additionally, the volcano's explosion was shown in the Rift Tour, perhaps signifying the volcano's return.

Chapter 2 Season 8 Lobby Concept@WombingoDingo Cameo BTW pic.twitter.com/DhyEacyGF0 — TheGoroGamer (@ItsMeGoro) August 22, 2021

Aside from that, there have been plenty of rumors and leaks that indicate that the Chapter 2 Season 8 map will be quite different. Slurpy Swamp and Coral Castle have been abducted. There are several Chapter 1 POIs, including the pirate ship, inside the mothership. These could end up returning to the map at the end of the season as well.

In The Burning Wolf cosmetic pak file, two environment materials user the folder of "S18" (Chapter 2 - Season 8) were included. pic.twitter.com/8jiFXOSO9v — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2021

Coral Castle, Misty Meadows and Corny Complex have all been leaked or rumored to be meeting their destruction. It's unclear if the files referred to what already happened to Coral Castle or if it's going to be destroyed for good. Tilted Towers has been teased since day one and many leaks indicate that it's coming back. It's hard to believe that Fortnite would tease it in a loading screen (more reliable than a leak) and not bring it back.

Chapter 1 and its map hold a special place in player's hearts, and Fortnite may be rewarding that with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. With just a couple of weeks left in the current season, only time will tell with absolute certainty what changes are being made.

