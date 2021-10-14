Fortnite fans want Naruto in the game, but the Anime community has a problem with it

The desperation to see the Fortnite Naruto skin grows rapidly among fans as Epic Games keeps delaying the collaboration. Amidst the long wait, a new sentiment from hardcore anime fans has recently popped up. It seems like although fans want Naruto in the game, the Anime community has a problem with it.

Naturally, those who actively play Fortnite and are big fans of the popular anime are eager to use the Naruto skin in the battle royale game. However, there is a huge chunk of players who might have never seen the anime or even heard of it.

For these players, Fortnite will be their first exposure to Naruto. Instead of recognizing Naruto for the beautifully created anime it is, there will be a bunch of people who would recognize him like a skin, and the anime fans will take offense to that.

Why do anime fans have a problem with the Fortnite Naruto collaboration

Several tweets have started coming up where anime fans have started criticizing the upcoming Naruto collaboration. They find a problem with how the anime is going to be introduced to a new generation of audience who has never seen it before.

In fact, anime fans feel it would be a disrespect to the memory and influence of Naruto when someone calls him "the skin from Fortnite". Naturally, the situation has evolved into a turf war with both the game and Naruto fans fighting for who has a better claim over the character.

Bunnyboopink @bunnyboopink I've literally seen and heard 11-14 year olds boys say "fortnite fortnite fortnite" and bought then immediately wore Naruto headbands I've literally seen and heard 11-14 year olds boys say "fortnite fortnite fortnite" and bought then immediately wore Naruto headbands

xxWondering_TARDxx @Cooper91287083 Just wanna let everyone know before naruto comes to Fortnite I watched naruto before Fortnite Just wanna let everyone know before naruto comes to Fortnite I watched naruto before Fortnite

FatDogEaterツ @_FDE__ @HappyPower POV you never watched Naruto and you desperately want it in Fortnite @HappyPower POV you never watched Naruto and you desperately want it in Fortnite

These are just a few of the anime fans who have a problem with Naruto coming to the game. Several others across various social media platforms and forums have criticized the upcoming collaboration.

Fortnite fans continue to beg for the Naruto skin

Although a huge number of people are upset with the Naruto collaboration, there is an equal number of people, if not more, who continue to stay hyped for the skin. These people are the reason why the upcoming collaboration might be one of the most popular ones so far in the battle royale game.

DNM AVXSH @AvxshDnm @ShiinaBR I am just waiting for you to tweet: Fortnite had teased a Naruto Collab. And I'll be the happiest kid alive @ShiinaBR I am just waiting for you to tweet: Fortnite had teased a Naruto Collab. And I'll be the happiest kid alive

Hashirama @DeadManHashi Can fortnite give us a update on Naruto because I’m lowkey losing hope on Naruto coming and I kinda don’t want to want on the 10th if he is or isn’t coming I been saving my vbucks for a good minute and I would have gotten the customize your hero skin but Naruto tho…save for him Can fortnite give us a update on Naruto because I’m lowkey losing hope on Naruto coming and I kinda don’t want to want on the 10th if he is or isn’t coming I been saving my vbucks for a good minute and I would have gotten the customize your hero skin but Naruto tho…save for him

Konan @Richard01693667 Where is Naruto Fortnite skin Where is Naruto Fortnite skin https://t.co/5wja1tdrT7

denye 🕷 @denyelol My wallet remembering that Naruto is coming to fortnite My wallet remembering that Naruto is coming to fortnite https://t.co/6rOCRPK49H

In the end, there are always two sides to a coin. On one hand, the Naruto collaboration is like a dream come true for many players. On the other hand, it is a nightmare for anime fans who feel that most of the players don't value Naruto as a character, but only see him as a vanity item in Fortnite.

