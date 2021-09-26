Fortnite and Naruto: Why this could be the most popular collaboration ever in the game's history 

Epic Games will release the Fortnite Naruto skin anytime soon, and the collaboration might very well be worth the hype. The battle royale game is one of the most popular games in the world. Naruto also enjoys a similar position when it comes to popular animes.

Naturally, when you combine the best from both worlds, there will be a long line of fans who want to join in on the fun. It seems like Epic Games was well aware of this, which is why it decided not to introduce the Fortnite Naruto skin in the Season 8 battle pass.

Fortnite has had countless collaborations to date, and it's hard to keep track of all the characters and items that were a part of the crossover.

powerbread @powerbread waiting for epic to add naruto to fortnite so my friend will finally hop on waiting for epic to add naruto to fortnite so my friend will finally hop on https://t.co/ziYcOMe4vx

The game definitely had some amazing collaborations, with the Marvel crossover closing in as one of the most popular ones. However, it seems like Naruto is going to dethrone the MCU and become the new favorite.

Fortnite Naruto skin could be the highest-selling skin in the game

Fortnite has had collaborations worth millions in the game. In fact, introducing the NFL skins in the item shop helped the battle royale title amass $50 million. Naruto, being one of the most popular anime worldwide, has the potential to cross those numbers by a huge margin.

Skipping out on the battle pass, the Fortnite Naruto skin in Chapter 2 Season 8, is almost certain to arrive in the item shop. Excitingly, there might be a complete bundle in the shop with more than one skin, pickaxe, backbling, emotes, wraps, and more.

Clearly, Naruto fans would not want to miss out on the opportunity to play as some of their favorite anime characters in the game.

Epic Games CCO confirmed the arrival of the Fortnite Naruto skin

The confirmation about the arrival of a Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 came directly from Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard. Ever since he promised that the popular anime collaboration is indeed happening in the ongoing season, several anime fans have resolved to play Fortnite just for Naruto.

Not only will the Naruto skin in Fortnite be one of the highest-selling skins in the game, but it will also attract millions of new players to Fortnite Battle Royale.

