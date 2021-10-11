From Squid Games to Naruto: 5 Fortnite collaborations that we need in Chapter 2 Season 8

The saga of collaborations in Fortnite seems never-ending at this point. Fortunately, some of these collaborations have also been exciting, and players have loved them. Naturally, Epic Games has been motivated to introduce new crossovers to the game following several demands from fans.

Following hit collaborations with DC and Marvel or popular movies and TV shows, it is hard to think of any possible collaborations that could trump the previous ones. However, there are still certain characters whose arrival in Fortnite is going to surprise fans.

As the year ends, several new crossovers are rumoured to arrive at the battle royale game. Once again, players can expect a range of characters from anime, games, movies, and TV shows to come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Top 5 collaborations that should arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Eternals

Every major Marvel movie and TV show from the recent phase has made it to Fortnite. From the Loki and Shang-Chi bundles to Carnage in the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass, the saga between Epic Games and Marvel continues to be strong.

Naturally, with Eternals being the next big Marvel release, fans can certainly expect some of the characters from the upcoming movie to make a cameo in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 item shop.

4) No Way to Die (James Bond)

Pop culture's best agent can undoubtedly teach the IO a thing or two about getting things done. No Way to Die is the latest movie to arrive in the James Bond franchise, and Fortnite has become the best way to promote movies, even for 007.

Players will be thrilled if James Bond in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 becomes a reality. If the character is somehow involved in the season storyline, it will only make things better.

3) Extraction 2

There have been several rumours about the infamous mercenary from the Netflix movie Extraction coming to Fortnite. In fact, data miners have found leaks of a skin modelled after Tyler Rake, the movie's protagonist.

Therefore, ahead of the release of the sequel of the hit movie by Chris Hemsworth, the Fortnite x Extraction collaboration is one of the most-awaited ones for Chapter 2 Season 8.

2) Naruto

Fans are getting desperate for a Fortnite Naruto skin. The collaboration has been confirmed directly by Donald Mustard, the CCO of Epic Games. However, there are no skins from the popular anime in sight.

As the season progresses, players are eagerly waiting for the Fortnite Naruto skin to arrive. Developers have constantly been teasing players with new leaks and hints. Hopefully, the collaboration comes sooner rather than later, as the players are already on their feet.

1) Squid Game

The internet's latest sensation is none other than the Korean Netflix thriller Squid Game. The web series has rapidly been growing in popularity, and even the cast of Squid Game has openly appreciated Fortnite.

There are already creative mode Squid Game maps in the battle royale game, and now a Fortnite Squid Game skin has been eagerly awaited. Whether the guards or players, fans are ready to go crazy over any Fortnite Squid Game characters that arrive.

The following few Fortnite updates are going to be extremely interesting as fans await new collaborations. From Fortnite Naruto skin to a Squid Game bundle, anything that arrives will be the best holiday gift for players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

