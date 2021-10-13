Top 5 Fortnite skins that look like Naruto characters

Fans are desperate for a Fortnite Naruto skin after several leaks and rumors confirming the collaboration. However, there has been no official news on when the skins will arrive. Clearly, it is impossible to contain the hype around the upcoming anime collaboration.

Players are trying to figure out different ways to show their support for a Fortnite Naruto skin. They expect the skins to arrive in Chapter 2 Season 8, but in the meantime, fans are trying to figure out alternatives for the same.

Several Fortnite skins might resemble Naruto characters. Many loopers are using these characters while they wait for the Fortnite Naruto skin. Moreover, those who cannot spend money in-game can also use these alternatives since some were free or in the battle pass.

Best alternative skins for Naruto characters in Fortnite

5) Haze

Haze might not be the perfect alternative for Sakura, but the pink hair does strike a certain resemblance. If fans try to picture a Sakura who was into Goth fashion, she would definitely look like Haze.

Therefore, even if the Fortnite Naruto bundle excludes Sakura as a skin, players can still play as Haze if they are excited to see the female protagonist arrive at the battle royale game.

4) Shang-Chi

The Marvel superhero arrived just a few weeks ago, and his oriental nature might be enough for some fans to use him as a substitute to any Naruto character.

Many fans would argue that anime characters are essentially Japanese, while Shang-Chi is Chinese. However, the Shang-Chi skin would work perfectly for those who aren't hardcore anime fans and just want to ride the bandwagon.

3) Ninja

The Icon Series skin inspired by the popular Twitch streamer and one of the leading Fortnite streamers during his prime, Ninja, certainly looks like a character from Naruto. Although the colors don't match the anime's theme, the outfit does.

2) Lexa

Lexa was a battle pass skin that arrived in Chapter 2 Season 6. She might just be the closest alternative to a Fortnite Naruto character.

Lexa is a character from the Y-Labs anime, which already makes her an anime character. Moreover, she is also a 2D character, much like the Naruto skins might be.

1) Raven

I Talk @ThisIsITalk My first ever Legendary skin I bought in Fortnite - Raven. One of my favorites! My first ever Legendary skin I bought in Fortnite - Raven. One of my favorites! https://t.co/wGSrD9GolC

The Raven skin is one of the coolest in the battle royale game. His personality matches that of Itachi, a primary antagonist in the manga and anime series Naruto. One of the most important symbols of Itachi is none other than a Raven.

Symbolically or even visually, the Rave skins might be a close alternative to the Itachi Fortnite Naruto skin.

Also Read

Apart from these five skins, there might be several other character outfits that players might find to resemble Naruto characters. Orin or Toona Fish are also perfectly viable candidates due to their 2D nature.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer