Cubes, Dr. Slone, and a Queen will decide the fate of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just a few weeks away. The battle pass ends on December 5th, which means so does the season. As the end nears, players are curious to know what fate holds for the ongoing season.

Throughout the season, Epic Games has kept a few elements in focus. The storyline of the season has evidently revolved around the three cubes. However, there are other important strands that are going to determine the fate of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Dr. Slone and the Battle Pass Mystery Skin is the first thought that comes to mind.

The season started off as Dr. Slone successfully brought down the Aliens. However, she opened the gates to something even more dangerous. Three rogue cubes then showed up on the map and are now running amok and multiplying.

Amidst what has been going on, there is also a surprise entry to the storyline. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 finally has an original battle pass Mystery Skin. The mysterious Queen has still not revealed herself. However, she too could have a massive role to play in the ongoing storyline.

How will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event look like?

The three cubes have come a long way from their initial positions. The purple cubes have been multiplying as they move around the map and have dropped smaller cubes along the way. These cubes will soon reach the center of the map along with the Golden Cube.

The interactions between those two cubes have only proved to be notorious so far. Therefore, one can only assume what the aftermath is going to be like once the two cubes run their course. Naturally, if the cubes were to collide at the end of this season, it would change the map as players know it.

Dr. Slone might have a way to save the Fortnite island

Dr. Slone has been transporting a piece of Alien technology and is heading towards the **Redacted** bunker in Fortnite. Players are hoping that Slone opens the bunker and unleashes everything she has onto the cubes. Therefore, it is absolutely essential for Slone to reach the bunker.

Once again, the safety of the Fortnite island rests within the hands of Dr. Slone. However, it would be ignorant to jump to the conclusion that the IO and their employee are the good guys. After all, Agent Jones disappeared, protecting the island from the IO.

When will the Mystery Queen in Fortnite arrive?

The last bit of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 puzzle rests within the upcoming battle pass mystery skin. The Queen will arrive in the game on October 28th. Once the skin reveals itself, players will finally get to know more about the lore behind her.

However, from the first looks, it seems like she is a Cube Queen and might be a hurdle in the plans of the IO. Once all these elements are tied up in the end, fans are certainly in for a fantastic live event.

