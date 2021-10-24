How Dr. Slone from Fortnite may be the reason Naruto arrives in Chapter 2 Season 8

Amidst everything that has been happening in Fortnite, players might have forgotten that the Naruto skin is still not here. However, a fresh theory believes that it won't be long before the popular anime crossover arrives at the battle royale game.

Players might recall how Agent Jones recruited the best hunters from across the world to eliminate those who planned to escape the island. The ongoing threat faced by Fortnite island is of a much greater magnitude. Therefore, if Dr. Slone plans to save the day, she might need some stronger helping hands.

This is where the Fortnite Naruto crossover comes in. All this while, players have thought that Naruto will merely be a skin in the game. However, according to several fans, he might just be the island's last saving grace.

Dr. Slone might need Naruto in Fortnite to save the island

Based on the movements of Dr. Slone and the IO convoy, it seems like the former does have a plan. However, given the terrorizing threat faced by the island, one cannot depend on alien tech and secret bunker's contents to win this battle.

Naruto is one of the strongest anime characters in the world of pop culture. His powers have been unrivaled across his universe. Therefore, it is possible that he might be able to help Slone in stopping the Cubes and the Cube Queen.

When will the Naruto Fortnite skin arrive?

Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard confirmed that the Fortnite Naruto skin is definitely coming to Chapter 2 Season 8. The ongoing battle pass ends on 5 December 2021, also signifying the end of the season. Therefore, if Epic stays true to its word, the Naruto crossover can arrive anytime within the next 42 days.

If the above theory is to be believed, players might witness a mini live event before Naruto shows up in Fortnite. Despite several leaks from dataminers, the developers remain mum on any Naruto-related updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul