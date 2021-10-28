Fortnite Cube Queen official anthem hints at total destruction of Chapter 2 Season 8 map

The theory about the Fortnite Cube Queen destroying the Chapter 2 Season 8 map has grown stronger than ever. Epic Games released an anthem for the all-new Cube Queen, and it preaches nothing but annihilation.

The lyrics of the Fortnite Cube Queen anthem are written from the first-person perspective of the Queen. Her tone is ever so condescending and patronizing as she mocks the efforts of the IO and the Seven at saving the island.

The anthem also confirms the theory about the Cube Queen being one of the Fortnite gods. The way the Queen describes her power in the anthem and calls everyone a "player" in her "show" shows how she created this reality and is very much capable of destroying it.

Fortnite Cube Queen explains her origin in her new anthem

When the Fortnite Cube Queen first set foot on the map, players assumed she was the partner of Kevin the Cube or yet another NPC. However, what they didn't realize was that she is the creator of reality, and the players are just a part of it.

"Don't make your peace with all you have known. Your time with us was only alone. Oh no there's just one thing to realize, don't you wish you knew the mystery? This reality is my greatest prize and everything you ever thought was true, was part of the game I led to you."

It is evident that the Cube Queen is indeed the Fortnite god of reality. She is the only one who knows the answer to the ongoing mystery on the island.

How is the Fortnite Cube Queen going to change the map?

The Queen of Reality claims that her prize is in sight. She later called reality her "greatest prize". This only means that she is going to take over the entire map and spread the corruption all around.

There are already rumors circulating that after the Fortnite Queen Cube is done with the map and this reality, the game will shift to an entirely new map and begin Fortnite Chapter 3. Until then, players are desperate to find out what the mystery is.

Edited by R. Elahi