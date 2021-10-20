Fortnite turned Ariana Grande into a monster hunter and her first target is Queen Cube

Fortnitemares 2021 is currently ongoing as gamers engage in several Halloween-themed events in Fortnite. The recent v18.21 update changed several aspects of the island, including NPCs, new Punchcard quests, and the mysterious Cube Queen.

In this new wave of content, pop star Ariana Grande was added to the game. Her inclusion was a definitive surprise. Interestingly, Grande is not a performer. Instead, she is the latest NPCs to be added to the island.

A short animated clip, recently released, demonstrates her new role in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Ariana Grande will likely dominate Fortnite's storyline for a while

The addition of Ariana Grande as an NPC was surprising. No one anticipated the comeback of the popular singer in the game, that too in this avatar.

The trailer begins with The Mummy and Curdle Scream Leader riding towards a party. The party, hosted by the Ariana Grande NPC, seems to be a blast all around. Everybody was having a good time.

The situation changes rapidly when the Caretakers find their way into the party. Soon the party mood is completely waived off and a combat situation arises.

The Cube Queen approaches from the smoke along with her entourage. She seems determined to take on and destroy the island. However, she is challenged by the Ariana Grande NPC.

Although the trailer ends abruptly, it reveals that Ariana Grande NPC will play a significant role in preventing the advances of the Cube Queen. It will be interesting to see how the storyline changes.

The Ariana Grande NPC spawns at Believer Beach POI. Epic Games has bestowed a few Punchcard quests along with her. Gamers can visit this location to get the quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Epic has buffed up the XP earnings in the game after fierce criticism. With many NPCs available in the game, loopers have a golden opportunity to complete the Punchcard quests and earn massive amounts of XP.

