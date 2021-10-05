Fortnite emotes are an excellent way for players to have fun and express themselves in the battle royale title. Over the years, Epic Games has added different and unique emotes to the game and has even taken inspiration from real-life dance moves or popular iconic dances from artists.

Fortnite emotes can be anything from casual celebrations to actual songs released by real-life artists. Here are the top 10 Fortnite emotes that are from real songs.

10 Best Fortnite real-life song emotes

10) Gangnam Style

The first spot on this list goes to the Gangnam Style Fortnite emote. This song was released way back in 2012 by PSY and had broken records that year. Epic added the Gangnam Style emote to the Item shop recently and players have loved this emote ever since.

9) Toosie Slide

Toosie Slide emote (Image via Epic Games)

Toosie Slide is a song by Drake that quickly gained popularity among the masses thanks to TikTok and Drake's dance moves. Epic was quick to get on the hype train and added the Toosie Slide emote to the Fortnite Item shop for 500 V-Bucks.

8) Pull Up

The 2020 song 'Rockstar' by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch soon became of the fastest trending songs on the internet. The song was so famous that TikTokers started the "Pull Up" trend. Pull Up was soon introduced to the Fortnite Item Shop and players love to express themselves with this emote in the game.

7) Say So

Another song that was on everyone's lips last year was 'Say So' by Doja Cat. Epic brought the emote to Fortnite on September 15, 2020, and was available for 500 V-Bucks. It is one of countless Iconic Series emotes in the game and is still enjoyed by loopers.

Jess Morrissette @decafjedi Doctor Doom performing the "Say So" emote is my new favorite thing in Fortnite. Thanks, Jack Kirby and Doja Cat! Doctor Doom performing the "Say So" emote is my new favorite thing in Fortnite. Thanks, Jack Kirby and Doja Cat! https://t.co/wmhMySwDS7

6) Rollie

Rolex was a song released by Ayo and Teo and the Rollie dance quickly caught on. Epic Games added the song to Fortnite and the emote became one of the most entertaining emotes. It has a catchy tune, and the dance moves are on point.

5) Wanna See Me

Wanna See Me emote (Image via Epic Games)

Wanna See Me is from the song 'Whole Lotta Choppas' by Sada Baby and was added to the game earlier this year. The emote is also a part of the Icon series and can be acquired for 500 V-Bucks.

4) Savage

Savage emote (Image via Epic Games)

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' is also a part of Fortnite. It is one of the most influential songs in the game that has copyrighted music. The song was super popular on TikTok and took the world by storm.

3) I’m Diamond

I'm Diamond is part of the song 'Dynamite' by BTS, the South Korean boy band. I'm Diamond is an Icon Series Emote in Fortnite that can be obtained by acquiring the BTS Dynamite Pack from the Item Shop. The emote was added during Chapter 2 Season 4. and players have admired both the emote and the song.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey BTS DYNAMITE BUNDLEIncludes:

- It's Dynamite! Emote

- I'm Diamond Emote BTS DYNAMITE BUNDLEIncludes:

- It's Dynamite! Emote

- I'm Diamond Emote https://t.co/vya6Sie14s

2) Last Forever

Last Forever emote (Image via Epic Games)

Another entry inspired by the well-known duo Ayo and Teo, the 'Last Forever' emote was released on September 19, 2020. Its dance is based on the Ayo & Teo song of the same name. Just like other Icon series emotes, this emote is also priced at 500 V-Bucks.

1) Wake Up

Also Read

Last but certainly not least is the Wake Up emote. The Wake Up Fortnite emote is Ayo and Teo's 2021 hit song. This is the duo's fourth emote in Fortnite and was first included in the item shop on May 15, 2021. The emote has been brought back by Epic on different occasions due to high demand.

Edited by Danyal Arabi