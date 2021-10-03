How to play Squid Game in Fortnite: Map code, how to join, and more

Squid Game is a part of Fortnite now. Well, not officially. Thanks to Fortnite Creative, players can now get a taste of the Netflix thriller in the game before Epic officially collabs with the show.

There is a creative map in Fortnite Season 8 that allows you to experience Squid Game virtually. A Fortnite fan has re-created the entire experience of the latest South Korean survival drama Squid Game. The Netflix exclusive show has found admiration all over the world.

Fortnite x Squid Game Creative map code and steps to join

Going by the name of Glitch King, the Fortnite player came up with the idea behind this creative map. In order to join the map, you have to agree with the host's rules. The rules are pretty simple, however. Whenever Glitch King says Green Light or Red Light, you have to act as per the rules.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, you can join the Squid Game creative map, by visiting the creative section of Fortnite and using the 4453-7853-1540 Squid Game Fortnite code.

This Fortnite fan has done a great job in replicating the graphics, music, and rules of the show. You can even get $10 or 1000 V-Bucks if you win at the end. Players can check out how the game works below:

This is a really fun way for players to try out something new and exciting. One of the participants can be the host while others can follow his lead. Epic can also take some clues from this, as the collaboration between Fortnite and Squid Game looks imminent.

Fortnite Creative is one of the best things in the game and allows players to experiment and mess around with the whole idea. You can even re-create some other games from the latest show. It will be exciting to see how Epic adds its own twist to the Squid Game show and what the collaboration offers to Fortnite players.

