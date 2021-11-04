Fortnite 'Smart build' feature set to arrive next season will change building forever

A few weeks ago, data miners discovered Fortnite game files that could potentially revolutionize one of the most important features of the game. The 'Smart Build' feature is rumored to arrive next season and it will finally help players who aren't as good at building.

Currently, players only have four build options, which includes the ramp, floor, wall, and the pyramid. However, according to the leaked files, the Smart Build feature in Fortnite will include pre-built structures. This would certainly be a massive help to those players who cannot build quickly when faced by an enemy.

The leaked files show at least three Smart Build structures that players will be able to build instantly. Popular Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A believes that Epic Games might just add the auto-build feature as the "next big update in Chapter 3".

Fans eagerly await the 'Smart Build' feature in Fortnite

The most commonly used builds in Fortnite are the mini hut and double storey tower. These builds are extremely essential for healing, looting safely, avoiding damage and gaining higher ground.

Naturally, the Fortnite Smart Build feature will include both structures that can be auto-built using the click of a button. This feature will also allow players to build a bridge to connect structures in a similar manner.

As of now, the leaks surrounding the auto-build feature only include the three designs. However, when Epic Games finally decides to add it to the game, it might possibly offer a larger variety.

Will the auto-build feature in Fortnite be a welcome addition?

The more confident data miners and content creators are about the addition of the Smart Build feature in Fortnite, the more controversial this decision gets.

The skill gap between beginners and pro players is usually marked by their building efficiency. The auto-build feature will bridge this gap by a significant amount and some advanced players might not appreciate it. There is also a chance that this might widen the skill gap further as pro players will be much quicker at building larger structures.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Epic Games will certainly have to balance this feature by increasing the time it takes to make smart builds in Fortnite as compared to manual builds.

Edited by Ashish Yadav