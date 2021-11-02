Fortnite employee accidentally confirms Chapter 3 release date

So far, the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 has only been surrounded by fan theories and concepts. Although these have been inspired by in-game events, there has yet to be an official announcement. However, a recent slip-up from an Epic Games official has all but confirmed the arrival of Chapter 3.

A Fortnite player recently contacted Epic Games support for an issue they were facing. While replying to the ticket, the support staff accidentally conveyed to the player the end date of the current chapter.

"The current chapter is here until December 5, 2021."

There is no doubt that Chapter 2 Season 8 will end on December 5. However, the community was curious whether it would be followed by Season 9 or Fortnite Chapter 3. Clearly, the slip-up from Epic support staff has confirmed all the fan theories about the next chapter.

Uuuuuuu @passy1x @iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey one of the epic employees emailed me this response back, you think this is a typo? "The Current Chapter" @iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey one of the epic employees emailed me this response back, you think this is a typo? "The Current Chapter" https://t.co/jvkzJzFPpj

Fortnite Chapter 3 will arrive on December 5

Instead of writing that the current season is here until December 5, the official wrote the "current chapter". Although some players and skeptics might pass this off as an honest mistake, many think that this indeed was an accidental slip-up.

Since the developers and staff are aware of the game's future, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to believe that the support staff knows about Fortnite Chapter 3. Therefore, when they have informed gamers about the current chapter ending, it can certainly be taken as credible information.

Twitter reacts to Fortnite Chapter 3 arriving next month

Now that it is almost confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 will arrive on December 5, the news has sent fans in a frenzy. The email aroused not only the curiosity of some prominent leakers but also many loopers.

There is a mixed bag of feelings amongst fans, with some excited about the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 and others believing that the email was an honest mistake.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



They've been wrong in the past but who knows what the future holds. @Uuuuuuu79440695 Epic Support team isn't the same as the Epic Development team.They've been wrong in the past but who knows what the future holds. @Uuuuuuu79440695 Epic Support team isn't the same as the Epic Development team.They've been wrong in the past but who knows what the future holds.

Anthony @Antrivaa_ @Uuuuuuu79440695 @iFireMonkey Employees can only comment on the NOW… no employee with a working logic will give out unreleased information risking their job. “Current chapter” means what is going on now. @Uuuuuuu79440695 @iFireMonkey Employees can only comment on the NOW… no employee with a working logic will give out unreleased information risking their job. “Current chapter” means what is going on now.

Alexandra @TransWeebLexie



1. He mixed up chapter and season



Or



2. Homie just lost their job @Antrivaa_ @Uuuuuuu79440695 @iFireMonkey Yeah, so it's either1. He mixed up chapter and seasonOr2. Homie just lost their job @Antrivaa_ @Uuuuuuu79440695 @iFireMonkey Yeah, so it's either 1. He mixed up chapter and seasonOr 2. Homie just lost their job

David Mader @Dragonstar5730 @Uuuuuuu79440695 @iFireMonkey It's possible Epic is confusing us to keep us on our toes. You know, "Tell us one thing & then go a completely different route" kinda thing? @Uuuuuuu79440695 @iFireMonkey It's possible Epic is confusing us to keep us on our toes. You know, "Tell us one thing & then go a completely different route" kinda thing?

It is still too early to tell if Fortnite Chapter 3 will indeed follow Chapter 2 Season 8. Only time holds the real answer to these questions. However, if the leaks are to be believed, this seems more and more accurate with every passing day.

Edited by Ravi Iyer