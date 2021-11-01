Fortnite Chapter 3 to start by December 5, suggests new evidence

Loopers, it's time to get excited as Fortnite Chapter 3 might finally arrive on December 5. There is no doubt that the current chapter will end, along with the battle pass, on the fifth of the following month. However, instead of a Season 9, players may be getting the third chapter.

Now, multiple theories are going around that suggest Chapter 2 will end after Season 8. Although most of these are simple conjectures at this point, when put together, they make a strong case for the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 on December 5.

Leaks suggest Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin after Season 8

A string of leaks suggests that there will be no Season 9 or Season X after Chapter 2 Season 8 ends. Instead, the conclusion of the ongoing season would introduce players to Fortnite Chapter 3. One of the first hints to suggest the same is the length of Chapter 2, which is already 35 days longer than Chapter 1.

It could be more about the length of the Chapters rather than them having ten seasons each. Clearly, two more seasons would push the duration of Chapter 2 by 4-5 more months. Epic Games would instead bring in Fortnite Chapter 3 to prevent the storyline from getting stagnant.

A similar leak was previously confirmed by an insider who claimed that there would be no Seasons 9 and X in Chapter 2. Instead, we will jump directly to Fortnite Chapter 3. This was just recently also confirmed by popular YouTuber SypherPK.

Season 8 is preparing to wrap up Fortnite Chapter 2

Several cosmetic descriptions and challenges suggest at the end of the ongoing Chapter. For example, the Page Turner emote, or items in the Wrath of the Cube Queen, talk about "end of the chapter" or "the end of reality".

Additionally, the last series of challenges will be called 'Wrap Up,' which indicates that Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to an end. This was accompanied by a secret dialog from Dark Jonesy, who talks about the choice between 'sacrifice and 'annihilation'.

The "Redacted" bunker came in as a big mystery back when Chapter 2 started. However, now that it is finally open, it signifies that most of the puzzles in this season are finally unfurling. Following this, just one huge mystery of the Cube Queen and the Cubes remains.

Other things that hint towards Fortnite Chapter 3 arriving on December 5

Apart from all the hints mentioned above, a few other things point towards Fortnite Chapter 3 arriving on December 5. First, we have the Cube Queen anthem that goes into detail about her plans with reality.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from the anthem, we also have the upcoming Unreal Engine 5, which would make it extremely easier to manage the expansive Chapter 3 map. Additionally, most of the major POIs are either destroyed or on the brink of destruction in Season 8. These hints point towards the fact that Fortnite Chapter 3 will follow the conclusion of Season 8.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar